Arrests

Thursday, 9:29 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey W. Browning, 27, 1500 block of Quail Run, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for attachment.

Thursday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Shykia Dawnquell Johnson, 20, 1100 block of South Ohio Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for conversion.

Thursday, 10:51 a.m., deputies arrested Anastasia L. Black, 31, 4400 block of South 00 East West on a warrant for bond revocation.

Thursday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Troy Shanta Liggin, 52, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for burglary, a Level 4 felony.

Thursday, 10:57 a.m., deputies arrested Xavier Sedale Malone, 22, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.

Thursday, 11:07 a.m., deputies arrested Troy Lee McKinney, 47, South Bend, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment.

Thursday, 4:06 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Shackleford, 30, 1800 block of North Purdum Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.

Friday, 9:15 a.m., officers arrested Westley Henry, 32, 2800 block of Baxter Road, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

Friday, 10:45 a.m., officers arrested Robert Hernly, 29, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, a warrant for altering the scene of a death and a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.

Friday, 11:12 a.m., officers arrested Cierra Wiley, 27, unknown address, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of narcotic drugs and a charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.

Friday, 2:52 p.m., officers arrested Derrick Bronson, 25, 600 block of South Leeds Street, in the area of Firmin and Webster streets, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Friday, 3:20 p.m., officers arrested Hareem Burnett, 23, 1000 block of South Purdum Street, in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.

Friday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Green, 30, 600 block of East Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Friday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested Keean Green, 21, 600 block of East Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Friday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Gibson, 32, 800 block of South Plate Street, in the 500 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe, as well as charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.

Friday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Bryan Bowley, 25, 1500 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1000 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of narcotic drug.

Friday, 10:32 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Jones, 40, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the 1600 block of North LaFountain Street, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.

Saturday, 12:14 a.m., officers arrested Kelsey Sinning, 30, 1500 block of South Union Street, in the 3100 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.

Saturday, 1:18 p.m., officers arrested Craig Jones, 59, 1300 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Plate and Foster streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Saturday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Mitchum Soberanis, 52, 2100 block of North Bell Street, in the 1000 block of North Korby Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.

Saturday, 2:13 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 700 block of South Berkley Road, on a charge of burglary, a Level 4 felony.

Saturday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Trevor Roberts, 19, 1200 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.

Sunday, 2:55 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Murphy, 24, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1200 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.

Saturday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested Agapito Cavazos, 61, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1200 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Sunday, 10:18 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Locklear, 43, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of domestic battery, possession of marijuana, never obtaining a license and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

Sunday, 10:19 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Debusk, 34, 200 block of Fawn Drive, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.

Thefts

Friday, 6:59 a.m., the theft of a radar detector, valued at $100, a plug-in spotlight, valued at $25, and Coach prescription sunglasses, valued at $500, was reported in the 600 block of South Purdum Street.

Friday, 3:42 p.m., the theft of a black Schwinn bicycle, valued at $300, was reported in the 500 block of Elk Drive.

Friday, 8:06 p.m., the theft of $15,000 worth of clothes, a .45 caliber pistol, valued at $700, a .380 pistol, valued at $300, a rifle, valued at $1,000, a 45-caliber machine gun, valued at $3,500, a 9mm pistol, valued at $300, an AR-15, valued at $500, an AK-47 rifle, valued at $500, a shaver head, valued at $50, and two PlayStation 4 game systems, valued at $200 each, was reported in the 900 block of James Drive.

Sunday, 6:11 p.m., the theft of a gold locket, two pairs of diamond earrings, medication, clothes and other miscellaneous items, valued altogether at $2,000, was reported in the 500 block of East Gano Street.

Arrests

Friday, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick Woodruff, 40, Macy, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a look-alike substance and providing a false identity statement.

Friday, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Cheylene Hughes, 25, Logansport, on a charge of possession of a look-alike substance.

Saturday, 2:52 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Auld, unknown age, 100 block of South Broadway Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Saturday, 9:19 a.m., deputies arrested Walter Beavers, 63, Macy, on two charges of battery with a deadly weapon and one charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Saturday, 9:52 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Kuepper, 24, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Saturday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Sandra Jones, 67, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.

Sunday, 1:40 p.m., officers arrested Jimmy Sheets, 41, 1400 block of North 300 East, Peru, on a charge of failure to appear.

Monday, 3:16 a.m., officers arrested Caleb Brown, 19, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.

Monday, 7:35 a.m., deputies arrested Eric R. Altman, 19, 400 block of East Third Street, Peru, on two charges of burglary and two charges of theft.

Arrests

Friday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jamekka Brisco, 24, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Friday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Clark, 25, Windfall, on a warrant for driving while suspended.

Saturday, 5:54 p.m., deputies arrested Jose M. Granado, 27, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operator never licensed.

Sunday, 12:58 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony L. Willis, 67, Kokomo, on a charge of reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.

Sunday, 2:02 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas A. Steele, 24, Noblesville, on charges of battery causing bodily injury, criminal mischief, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

