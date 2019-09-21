Arrests
Wednesday, 1:36 a.m., deputies arrested Franklin O’Neal, 32, 1500 block of Cranbrook Drive, in the 2900 block of Amberwood Place, on a hold for Clinton County.
Wednesday, 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Nicole Marie Timoschuk, 30, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for attachment.
Wednesday, 11:22 a.m., deputies arrested Sheena Marie Jones, 33, 1900 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 2:08 p.m., deputies arrested Katigan M. Whitlock, 55, 1200 block of Arundel Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Harold Fetterhoff, 40, 1200 block of West Havens Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 7:04 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Joseph Atherton, 40, 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a warrant for driving while suspended with prior suspensions.
Wednesday, 7:54 p.m., deputies arrested Colbie C. Clark, 20, 700 block of South Market Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:20 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Jones, 53, 12300 block of West 100 North, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:26 a.m., officers arrested Dashawn Brown, 19, 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Thursday, 9:59 a.m., officers arrested Dontaye Davis, 26, 1000 block of East Walnut Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Thursday, 3:59 p.m., officers arrested Shae-Lyn Teague, 23, 1200 block of East Alto Road, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Sheagley, 27, 600 block of East Walnut Street, in the 600 block of East Mulberry Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:05 p.m., officers arrested Tyson Killebrew, 28, 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on two Miami County unknown warrants and a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Jay Austin Lee Reed, 29, Young America, in the 700 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Jordann Reed, 27, 1700 block of North Philips Street, in the 700 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for dealing marijuana and charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Thursday, 10:33 a.m., the theft of a .380 caliber pistol, valued at $500, and a .32 caliber revolver, valued at $100, was reported in the 600 block of Bradford Drive.
Thursday, 11:05 a.m., the theft of a man’s gold watch, valued at $400, and a man’s gold necklace, valued at $200, was reported in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street.
Thursday, 12:58 p.m., the theft of a frog and turtle lawn ornament, valued at $150, was reported in the 2300 block of West Carter Street.
Thursday, 2:26 p.m., the theft of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, valued at $350, was reported in the 1200 block of East Alto Road.
Thursday, 7:26 p.m., the theft of a black Taurus 9mm pistol, valued at $350, was reported in the 900 block of Shore Bend Boulevard.
Thursday, 7:47 p.m., the theft of a Mongoose bicycle with yellow shocks, valued at $250, was reported in the 2700 block of North Washington Street.
Arrests
Thursday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested James Chadwell, 40, Rochester, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:18 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Cook, 29, 70 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Thursday, 9:01 p.m., officers arrested Jason Smith, 45, 2600 block of Hilltop Drive, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Thursday, 9:01 p.m., officers arrested Tony Quinn, 29, 1500 block of North Meridian Road, Peru, on a probation hold and a charge of theft.
Thursday, 10:32 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Guyer, 49, 2000 block of Strawtown Pike, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
