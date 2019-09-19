Arrests
Monday, 4:10 a.m., deputies arrested Cavelle Benjamin, 59, 3000 block of Vinton Woods, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Amy C. McCoy, 26, 3000 block of North Apperson Street, on a hold for Marion County.
Monday, 2:35 p.m., deputies arrested Shayla Noel Henson, 26, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah Elizabeth Wandle, 30, 2100 block of Joyce Drive, in the 3800 block of Orleans Drive, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin A. Shively, 39, Galveston, at the HCSD, on a warrant for an unknown violation.
Monday, 4:49 p.m., deputies arrested Elijah Ryan Paul, 19, 1000 block of North Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Monday, 8:19 p.m., deputies arrested James M. Lewis, 47, 1500 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for residential entry, battery and criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 10:34 a.m., officers arrested Byron Curry, 28, 1300 block of South Jay Street, in the 1500 block of Pleasant Drive, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Harris, 30, 2900 block of North Apperson Street, in the 1500 block of Pleasant Drive, on possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and a charge each of dealing a controlled substance, a Level 4 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:14 p.m. officers arrested Shane Craig, 45, 500 block of West Madison Street, at the same location, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:14 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Riggs, 39, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 900 block of Maple Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 700 block of East Jefferson Street, on a charge of runaway.
Thefts
Tuesday, 3:54 p.m., the theft of a PlayStation 4, valued at $160, was reported in the 500 block of East Spraker Street.
Tuesday, 5:03 p.m., the theft of a PlayStation 4, an Xbox 1 and various games, valued altogether at $1,000, was reported in the 500 block of East Jefferson Street.
Tuesday, 10:56 p.m., the theft of $612 cash was reported in the 2600 block of North Washington Street.
Arrests
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., officers arrested Luke Gress, 33, 500 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of theft and an Ohio hold.
Wednesday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Hentgen, 30, 500 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a charge of failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Joel Blue, Burlington, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:47 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley A. Huntzinger, 22, Anderson, on a warrant fro violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 7:17 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel L. Sullivan, 36, Tipton, on charges of driving while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.