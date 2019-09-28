Arrests
Wednesday, 12:44 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Anthony Prince, 40, 400 block of Sunnymede Drive, at the same location, on a violation of driving conditions.
Wednesday, 7:45 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 1700 block of East Center Road, on two charges of battery, both misdemeanors, and a charge each of battery on a public official, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:38 a.m., deputies arrested Isaiah Phipps, 25, 400 block of Bradford Circle, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:15 a.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old female, in the area of Foster and Main streets, on a charge of runaway.
Wednesday, 2:26 p.m., deputies arrested Justyn Nathaniel Causey, 35, 2700 block of East Markland Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for battery and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 5:18 p.m., deputies arrested Chad Ray Perry, 37, Greentown, in the 5700 block of Lance Drive, on a warrant for attachment.
Wednesday, 7:33 p.m., deputies arrested Abriella Gray, 18, 600 block of South Market Street, in the area of Washington and Barkdol streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Cheyenne S. Stone, 21, 1000 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested Alexius A. Sharp, 18, 900 block of East Madison Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Jay W. Stone, 50, 1100 block of North Webster Street, in the 900 block of North Main Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 7:58 p.m., officers arrested Eric M. Avery, 37, 800 block of South Webster Street, in the 300 block of South Main Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol.
Friday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested Robert E. Nelson, 45, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Tuesday, 11:38 a.m., the theft of two purses, a wallet and a Samsung television, valued altogether at $285, was reported in the 400 block of South Armstrong Street.
Wednesday, 5:38 p.m., the theft of a PlayStation 4 external adapter, valued at $500, was reported in the 200 block of West Superior Street.
Wednesday, 6:26 p.m., the theft of a black Apple iPad, valued at $330, was reported in the 400 block of West Superior Street.
Thursday, 1:10 p.m., the theft of Nike shoes, valued at $100, was reported in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Arrests
Thursday, 7:55 a.m., deputies arrested Johnetta Wells-Lutz, 54, Wabash, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:16 p.m., deputies arrested Melvin Schlemmer, 47, North Manchester, on a warrant for a probation violation.
Thursday, 5:16 p.m., officers arrested Austin Kitchel, 33, 200 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Cristy Ralston, 39, 1200 block of Chanute Avenue, Peru, on a Grant County warrant.
Arrests
Friday, 12:50 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel G. Groves, 41, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
