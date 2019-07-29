Officers with the Kokomo Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying two men whom they believe were involved in a Sunday evening shooting incident that left another man injured.
Police were dispatched to the area of King and Armstrong streets around 10 p.m. Sunday, on a report of Kokomo resident Robert M. Bell, 23, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, a KPD media release stated.
Witnesses at the scene told police that Bell was involved in an argument with another unidentified male. That male then allegedly shot at Bell and then fled the area, the release noted.
He then returned a short time later, where he was accompanied by another unidentified male, and second argument ensued between Bell and the two males, the release stated.
During that argument, the same male who was involved in the first argument with Bell then brandished a semiautomatic handgun and fired several rounds, the release indicated, with one of those rounds striking Bell in the foot.
After the incident, the two men ran from the area.
Police identify the subject who was involved in both arguments with Bell as a black male between 18-21 years of age with very long "dreadlock" style hair. He is also described as being between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighing between 145-160 pounds.
The person who police say was just involved in the second incident is described as a black male around 5-feet-7 inches tall with a thin build and short hair.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Chad Rodgers at 765-456-7350 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously call the Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
