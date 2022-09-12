A political forum will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., Kokomo.
The event will be hosted by the NAACP, the A. Philip Randolph Institute and the League of Women Voters Howard County Area.
All candidates for the November election from Howard County and Howard County Center Township have been invited to participate.
A reception will be held following the forum to allow the public to meet and greet the candidates.
