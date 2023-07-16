Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is once again causing air poor quality.
Howard County, and much of Indiana and the Midwest, is under an air quality watch through Monday. The U.S. EPA’s AirNow air quality page rated the air in Kokomo as “unhealthy” as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
“Air Quality alerts are in place for much of the Great Lakes, Midwest, and northern High Plains,” the National Weather Servicesaid. “This is due to the lingering thick concentration of Canadian wildfire smoke over these regions. While the concentration of smoke in the atmosphere should begin to wain by Monday, there is still enough smoke to support unhealthy air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups in parts of these regions into the start of the upcoming week.”
Health officials have recommended people can stay safe by taking steps such as wearing a mask, staying indoors and keeping air clean.
