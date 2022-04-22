Looking for a way to support Samaritan Caregivers?
Popcorn Cafe, 1108 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, will offer a giveback day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. On that day, 15% of all sales will help seniors living at home and served by Samaritan Caregivers. No tokens are required.
Popcorn Café has over 50 flavors of popcorn, homemade fudge, pretzels, bakery items, chocolates, retro and bulk candy, bubble tea and unique sodas. Shop in-store, use the drive-thru window or order online and have it shipped.
