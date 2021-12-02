Every nine weeks, students at Taylor Elementary cash in their Titan Tickets during a schoolwide celebration.
The quarterly celebration, called Titan PRIDE, features games, snacks and a break from class. PRIDE is an acronym that stands for Patience, Respect, Integrity, Determination and Excellence.
Tickets are earned for displaying positive behaviors, such as being quiet when a teacher is talking, not getting discouraged by a difficult concept and patiently waiting in line. The more tickets, the more things students can do at a PRIDE celebration.
The tickets and rewards are part of the corporation’s full-throated embrace of positive behavior interventions and supports (PBIS). The behavior approach is preventative in nature, aiming to reinforce positive actions, instead of punishing students when they act out.
Every area at Taylor Elementary — from classrooms to hallways and restrooms — has expected behaviors.
“The goal is to teach students expectations in the buildings,” said Erin Kinsella, assistant elementary principal.
Kinsella said it is important to define the behaviors they expect from students.
“If you talk to a kindergartener, they know what PRIDE means,” Kinsella said. “All of our kids know what to do in the classroom, in the hallway.”
This gets at the proactiveness of PBIS. Laying out what is acceptable aims to reduce the number of disciplinary actions, instead of only explaining why a behavior is wrong when a student gets in trouble.
And it’s working.
Kinsella said data shows that referrals are down since Taylor Elementary implemented PRIDE about four years ago.
“There’s been a huge reduction,” she said. “The research shows that students do respond better to a PBIS process than punishment.”
This isn’t to say Taylor has abolished discipline, but it has a different look. Correcting infractions are tailored to each student individually.
Reinforcing positive behavior keeps students in class. The last thing educators want is to remove a child from class. Kinsella said PBIS maximizes the time spent on learning.
Skeptics might wonder, “Why reward students for doing what they’re supposed to?”
Simply, students might not understand how they are supposed to act. Instead of assuming and then punishing them when they don’t behave, show them first and avoid the punishment.
“The focus needs to be on showing them the good behavior you want and how to get there,” said High School Principal Steve Dishon.
High school students have what’s called the Titan Way. Similar to the elementary model, students earn points for doing well in class, being active at school and demonstrating pretty much any quality that an employer would find beneficial.
“Anything positive a student does, we reward them,” Dishon said.
Students don’t receive quarterly parties but can exchange their points for prizes at any time.
The prizes are good, too. AirPods and a Nintendo Switch are just a couple examples. Dishon said community partners and alums pitch in to boost prize selection.
Students suggest prizes they’d like to see, too. It’s just one way the high school student body has gotten behind Titan Way.
“The kids are constantly saying, ‘I’m gonna get 10 points,’’ Dishon said. “They’ve really bought in. It’s pretty awesome.”
The high school launched its version of the points-based, positive reinforcement method last year, but with coronavirus, it didn’t take off until this year. The principal said there is a noticeable difference when walking the hallways.
“I feel like the climate in the building is just better,” he said. “It’s less stressful, less chaotic. It just feels better.”
The work is never done, though. A team composed of teachers, counselors and other staff are constantly pouring over data to identify behaviors that need additional attention.
“It’s a journey,” Kinsella said. “It’s not like all of a sudden you land and you’re PBIS-proficient.”
The assistant principal said the return of PRIDE celebrations in October was a welcome site.
“It’s been one of the most joyful moments of the year so far,” Kinsella said. “The students knew exactly what they were getting.”
