With the present and future growth of the electric vehicle industries in our area, there are many questions and concerns about EVs. The Kokomo Area Interfaith Creation will host Richard Steiner, an expert on EVs in the central Indianapolis area, to speak at its June 12 meeting.
Steiner works for Waverly Electronics and is on the board of Hoosier Electric Vehicle Association, which was organized in 2010 to promote and educate the public regarding the benefits of EVs. There will be opportunities to ask questions and voice any concerns about EVs.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, which is located at 3401 S. Dixon Road. All interested individuals are invited to the meeting. Kokomo Area Creation Care meetings explore the various ways to be better stewards of the Earth. Fellowship and refreshments are available at 6:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.