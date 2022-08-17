TIPTON — A week after the accidental workplace-related death of an employee at a Tipton-based factory, the company’s president has now established a GoFundMe page in that man's memory.
On Friday, 38-year-old Howard County resident Elliot Sullivan was killed when a machine malfunctioned at High Performance Alloys Inc. near downtown Tipton.
Sullivan was a plant manager at the facility, and officials believe his death to be an accident.
It's not clear what type of machinery was involved in the incident, but the investigation has now officially been handed over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which is required by law to document and investigate workplace accidents.
Tuesday afternoon, David Kirchner, president of High Performance Alloys Inc., created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for memorial expenses in the wake of Sullivan’s death, as well as establish a college fund for his children.
“Elliot has made many friends here as a Plant Manager at the Tipton facility,” Kirchner’s statement on the GoFundMe page read in part. “This page is to enable Elliot’s coworkers a chance to pay respect to the great man, husband and father. … This page is for anyone who got to know and feel the love from Elliot to give a memorial donation. Elliot was a friend to many and will be greatly missed by all.”
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the fundraiser had raised over half of its $10,000 goal.
According to their website, High Performance Alloys Inc. is a “leader in the super alloys industry” and supplies “extreme environment industries with wear, corrosion and high temperature resistant materials.”
If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe fundraiser for Elliot Sullivan, search for “Elliot Sullivan Memorial Fund” on the GoFundMe website.
