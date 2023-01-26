Kokomo police intermittently stopped traffic Thursday morning on a stretch of Berkley Street in the Westbrook subdivision, south of Kokomo High School.
Access to Pinetree Lane was blocked off for a couple hours.
There was no emergency, just a few high school students shooting an award-winning public service announcement with the help of an Emmy-winning film crew.
Brooklin Walker, a junior at the Kokomo Area Career Center, is a finalist for the Drive Safe Chicago PSA contest. The contest is sponsored by the National Road Safety Foundation and the Chicago Auto Show.
Teenagers from four different states submitted 30-second script ideas. Walker’s submission was one of three chosen to be made into an actual public service announcement.
“I was very excited,” she said. “I was like nervous. I didn’t think I would win, honestly.”
Walker had the option to either star in the PSA or help direct it. She chose assistant director.
“I am really shy when it comes to cameras,” she said.
Helping Walker was Alan Weiss and his production company, based in New York. He is a multi-Emmy award-winning producer. Weiss is also the journalist who broke the news of John Lennon’s murder.
Walker’s script, titled “Friends Don’t Stay Silent,” features a driver getting bad news. The passenger reads aloud a text from the driver’s mom: “the doctor called, the news about your dad isn’t good.”
The driver becomes visibly upset and increases their speed. The passenger speaks up, reminding them to slow down.
“I’ve been in a scenario where my dad got a call from the doctor, so I thought I would throw that in,” Walker said.
“It’s definitely a different situation than we are used to,” added Isaiah Wallace. “This one isn’t so much an outside distraction. It’s more of your own emotions.”
It was a different situation for Wallace, too. More comfortable being behind the camera, Wallace was front and center, starring as the driver in the PSA.
“This is my debut and my retirement,” he said, waiting for the film crew to reposition cameras inside the vehicle. “I’m going back to behind the camera.”
Wallace said it was challenging trying to deliver his lines, drive and make the right facial expressions all at the same time.
“Multitasking is not my strong suit,” he said.
Video producer Marilou Yacoub said the students did great.
“Your sigh before ‘sorry’ was good,” Yacoub told Wallace after the first rehearsal.
Kaitie Bonds, another career center student, was the passenger. She delivers the bad news and reminds Wallace to drive safe.
“I have to snap him back to reality,” she said.
The dialogue between the two teens is what makes for a good PSA, and what the National Road Safety Foundation is going for, according to Yacoub.
“The messages are best when they come from teens,” Yacoub said.
Alice Guest, Walker’s teacher, offered up the contest as a semester final project. Guest teaches television production at the career center.
“I thought it would be an easy final and something fun to try,” Walker said.
Guest watched her introverted student help direct Thursday.
Walker rode in the back of the vehicle with Yacoub and Weiss. The three reviewed each take, and Walker gave her input.
“She’s out of her comfort zone,” Guest said. “She’s learning lots of stuff. It’s great.”
Weiss said Walker grew more confident after each take, going from just watching, to giving her opinion and saying “action.”
“She’s slowly rising up the ladder,” he said.
Filming took place on Pinetree Lane. There were multiple cameras positioned in the vehicle to capture different angles including the driver, passenger and the phone that receives the text.
Wallace drove slowly, about 5 miles per hour, making several passes down the street until the film crew got every angle they wanted.
Tension will be added in post-production.
Weiss said in Hollywood the vehicle would have been put on a flatbed truck driven at a high speed to simulate the speeding in the PSA.
“We’re going to get people to suspend disbelief,” he said of the local production.
The PSAs will be posted online. The winner will be selected by a vote on Chicago Auto Show’s Facebook page. People can vote daily.
Each finalist will receive a cash prize. First place is $2,000. The winning PSA will be broadcast on Teen Kid News, a nationally syndicated news program aimed at kids, in May. Weiss is one of the creators of Teen Kid News.
Walker and Guest will be at the Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 10 where finalists will be recognized and awarded.
“It’s great to see Brooklin’s storytelling skills are a little better than what she gives herself credit for,” Guest said.
