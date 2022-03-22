A new program aims to help local farmers develop new agricultural markets and products in an effort to boost economic development opportunities in the area.
The North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council is one of four regions that in total have been awarded a $100,000 grant to implement a first-of-its-kind process to create more chances for economic growth in rural communities.
The council represents Howard, Miami, Tipton, Cass, Clinton and Fulton counties.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration grant will allow the council to examine the agricultural output in the region to identify opportunities for creating new markets, applications or processing facilities to increase the value of those agricultural products.
The council said this will create new markets and income for local farmers, generate more local jobs connected to agriculture and capture a greater source of revenue for the region’s communities.
Miami County Commissioner Alan Hunt said the program is especially important in north central Indiana, where farming is the leading industry for most counties.
“Agriculture continues to be the No. 1 industry in Miami County, based on land use, and will continue as a critical economic engine for years to come,” he said in a release.
Hunt said the county looks forward to working with other counties in the region to develop new opportunities for crops and animals produced in the area.
The new program is using a model created as a collaboration between the Indiana Economic Development Association, Indiana State Department of Agriculture and the Purdue Center for Regional Development.
The model uses a proprietary technology developed by the Purdue center that enables counties and regions to examine the agricultural output unique to their locale.
A local planning team composed of economic development officials, farmers and other local stakeholders then creates and implements a plan to leverage local agricultural outputs, expand existing agribusinesses and attract new economic opportunities.
The 24-month process kicked off in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will be completed in July of 2023.
Lee Lewellen, CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Association, said the program developed after officials discovered around 45 counties — most of which were rural — hadn’t seen any economic development projects in up to five years.
“A lot of those rural counties were being told to pursue manufacturing and it was very clear that the kind of manufacturing they were pursuing was not going to locate in those rural counties,” he told Inside Indiana Business.
However, Lewellen said, those counties all had major agricultural assets, so they decided to start the program as an effort to bring processing plants and other opportunities to those areas.
