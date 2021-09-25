Area farmers in May were expecting huge profits from this year's harvest. Prices sat at near-record highs, marking an historic rally from the dismal prices in 2020.
But Brad Winger, who farms corn and soybeans with his family in eastern Howard County and parts of Miami County, said the prospect of raking in profits has faded.
Since May, soybeans prices nationally plunged from $16.60 a bushel to $12.84 in late September. Corn prices dropped from $7.73 per bushed to $5.30.
Winger said that even with the sharp decline, prices aren't bad. They're just not nearly as good as farmers had hoped.
"It's a good picture, but it's not the rosy picture we had back in May," he said. "We were going to have a really nice Christmas for a while, but it's not going to be quite as nice as before."
James Mintert, director of Purdue University's Center for Commercial Agriculture, said the major reason for the price drop stems from Hurricane Ida, which decimated shipping ports along the Gulf Coast and stopped all exports of crops.
"I don't think we can really overstate the impact of the hurricane on those export channels," he said. "It's really caused exports to grind to a halt."
Mintert said some grain elevators are back online, but many still don't have power, crippling the shipment of corn and soybeans to other countries.
"How that plays out over the next few weeks is going to be really important in terms of our ability to recapture some export channels and export market opportunities," he said.
The interruption comes as the U.S. Department of Agriculture is projecting the second-best harvest on record for both corn and soybeans.
Nationally, the agency in September predicted a 4.37-billion bushel soybean harvest, second only to the 4.43 billion bushels produced in 2018. Production of corn was projected to hit 15-billion bushels. The best season was in 2016 when 15.15-billion bushels were harvested.
Winger said that locally, soybean yields look promising so far. He said the first fields they've harvested have produced around 70 bushels, which is substantially higher than previous years.
Other states, such as North Dakota and Iowa, haven't been so lucky. Although Indiana has experienced a moderately dry summer, parts of the western corn belt have suffered through an intense drought that has substantially stunted yields.
Winger said that as far as corn, there's no telling right now until the fields are harvested later this year. Statewide, the USDA has rated 57% of corn as good condition, 23% as fair and 12% as excellent.
"We're not really going to know until we've run those combines over the fields and said, 'Yup, it's there,'" Winger said.
Mintert said that with both soybean and corn prices down since the summer, a good strategy for farmers to maximize profits is to store crops until November and December, when prices are projected to improve, and then sell. But it's not a guarantee, he said.
"Storing a good bit of that is probably a good strategy," he said. "The risk would be that yields end up higher or that exports dry up or that we'd see even less of a recovery of the U.S. market."
Winger said he plans to sell some of his crop right away to generate income for the fall, but plans to store a lot of it until later in the year. By then, he's hoping the export market will be more normal and drive up prices.
Nathanael Thompson, an associate professor in Purdue's Department of Agricultural Economics, said another good source of income could be selling corn to ethanol plants, which are bidding 30% to 50% higher than last year.
He said prices are higher at those facilities because they have a continued need for corn, as well as relatively tight carry over from the 2020 harvest.
However, Purdue economists are projecting profits will be down next year for most farmers as the price of fertilizer, seed, farm ground rentals and other necessities continue to climb.
Winger said he paid doubled for fertilizer this year compared to last year, and estimated the cost of doing business has risen by around 20% in the last year.
