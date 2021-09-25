PERU — Students in junior high and high school will all be under one roof next year at Peru Community Schools.
A $3.6 million project that will move seventh and eighth graders to the high school is underway and expected to wrap up in August 2022.
The project includes a new entrance at the high school, the renovation of a number of classrooms, the creation of an outdoor classroom, and modern counseling and nursing suites.
The new entrance will have enhanced safety measures. Visitors will have to be buzzed in, but unlike the current set up where they can walk into the school before reaching the main office, the office will be their first point of contact.
“It’s not the most safe, compared to today’s standards,” Superintendent Sam Watkins said of the current configuration.
High school principal Paul Frye said a secure entrance was identified as a need following a state threat assessment. The new entrance will help the school better control where people go when they visit, the principal said.
Office functions at the junior high and high school are also being consolidated, though both facilities are still serving students. Basically, the two offices are functioning as one, that way the transition is smoother when both are at the high school next year.
The new entrance stands to add about 30 new parking spots on the high school’s west side. Watkins said this should help with pick up and drop off.
Eleven classrooms are undergoing renovations, an entire hallway in the high school is closed off for construction. Watkins said these classrooms are being “tech’d out.”
“They (teachers) are gonna love them,” he said. “These rooms will be to die for.”
There will be two modern science classrooms dedicated to seventh- and eighth-grade students.
The new additions will mesh with the current design of the 1972 building.
“It’s going to look like 1972 and function like 2022,” Watkins said. “(It will be) something Peru can be proud of.”
The project is afforded through a $5.3 million dollar bond, and with a $3.6 million price tag, comes in under budget. Left over bond funds will go toward other updates at the high school for athletics, fine arts and general improvements.
Peru schools is using debt replacement to finance the bond. This involves replacing debt that is set to be paid off with new debt. This keeps the tax rate the same, meaning taxpayers will not see an increase.
“The school board does not want to raise taxes under any circumstances,” Watkins said.
Nursing and counseling suites are also included in the renovations.
The counseling suite will have four counselors and a career counselor. Those positions at the junior high are not being cut and instead will join those at the high school.
A counseling suite is a definite need, according to Frye, due to the demand for mental health services among students.
“Their needs are higher than typical in years past,” he said. “That mental health aspect of our kids can be put on the front burner.”
The principal said counseling rooms will be upgraded to be more functional, as well as welcoming for students, teachers and parents.
There are plenty of vacant classrooms at the high school to accommodate the influx of younger students. The junior high will have its own wing at the high school.
Smaller incoming classes was one reason consolidation was considered.
The decision to consolidate came after a committee of community stakeholders, including teachers, administrators and many others, reviewed possible options about school configuration.
Watkins said upkeep of four school buildings is difficult, especially with property tax caps.
The junior high, especially so. Built in 1959, Watkins said extensive fixes to the school could cost up to $11 million, which lead administrators to ask if it was worth it.
The junior high building’s future is to be determined. Peru schools intends to use the building in some capacity, including the gymnasium and locker rooms for football.
Watkins said there is no intention to tear the junior high down at this time. The building’s future will be determined by the school’s budget and enrollment figures.
“There is no need to make a hasty decision on the building,” Watkins said. “It doesn’t have to be torn down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.