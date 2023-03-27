Property tax bills for 2022 pay 2023 will be mailed next week.
The tax bills will be mailed to property owners April 6, according to the Howard County Treasurer's Office. If not paid through an escrow account, the first Installment is due May 10. The second installment is due by Nov. 13.
There are numerous ways to pay your property tax bill. They are:
- In person:
Go to 220 N. Main St., Room 226, Kokomo, on the second floor of the Howard County Administration Center. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Online:
www.howardcountyin.gov or www.lowtaxinfo.com
On the county website there are quick links on the left side of the screen, where you will find “Pay Property Taxes Online." When searching for a parcel, fill out only one of the three search menu options for best results. On the second website, click on the “Howard County” bubble with only filling in one field to search property(s).
- Via mail to:
Howard County Treasurer
Lockbox A49
P.O. Box 2589
Fort Wayne, IN 46801-2589
This address will be located on the bill and is the Lock Box Processing Center the Treasurer’s Office utilizes as part of a partnership with Star Financial Bank. Current bill(s) must be submitted with payment.
- At the following local banks:
First Farmers Bank and Trust, Community First, BMO Harris and Star Financial.
Please note: You will need to have your current tax bill(s) with you to make this payment.
- Howard County Treasurer’s Drop Box:
There is a drop box located at the 220 N Main St. location in the Howard County Administration Building downtown. The drop box is on the outside wall to the right of Main Street entrance.
- By phone
877-690-3729 Jurisdiction Code: 2435
*Please note that there are user fees to pay online or by phone. Howard County does not profit from these fees
If you have any questions, call the treasure's office at 765-456-2213 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
