Howard County property tax bills will be soon be mailed.
Bills are scheduled to be mailed to county property owners April 11, according to the Howard County Treasurer’s Office. The spring installment is due May 10, while the fall payment is due Nov. 10.
Payments can be made in person at 220 N. Main St., Room 226, Kokomo, IN 46901, on the second floor of the Howard County Administration Center. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Payments can also be made online at www.howardcountyin.gov. On the website, there are quick links on the left side of the screen, there you will find “Pay Property Taxes Online.” When searching for a parcel, fill out only one of the three search menu options for best results. If you do use a debit or credit card, a service fee of 2.95%, with a minimum of $1.95, will be applied to all credit card payments. A service fee of $0.95 will be applied to all electronic check payments.
Additionally, payments can be mailed to:
Howard County Treasurer
Lockbox A49
P.O. Box 2589
Fort Wayne, IN 46801-2589
This address will be located on the bill and is the Lock Box Processing Center the Treasurer’s Office utilizes as part of a partnership with Star Financial Bank. Current bill(s) must be submitted with payment, officials stated.
Payments can be made at the following local banks: First Farmers Bank and Trust, Community First, BMO Harris, First Bank of Berne and Star Financial. Please note, anyone who visits the banks will need to have their current tax bill(s) with them to make the payment.
Lastly, payments can be dropped off at the Howard County Treasurer’s Drop Box, located at 220 N. Main St., in the Howard County Administration Building. The drop box is on the outside wall to the right of the Main Street entrance.
For more information, call the Treasurer’s Office at 765-456-2213 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
