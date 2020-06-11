A few weeks after it was installed, officials on Thursday afternoon dedicated Howard County’s first Safe Haven Baby Box, the 28th such box in the state of Indiana.
Several dignitaries — such as Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier — spoke during the hour-long ceremony, which ended with Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church Fr. Matthew Arbuckle blessing the device to a round of applause.
Kokomo’s Safe Haven Baby Box is located on the east side of Kokomo Fire Department Station 1 [215 W. Superior St.] and is provided under Indiana’s Safe Haven Law, which “legally enables anyone to give up an unwanted infant anonymously without fear of arrest or prosecution,” its website states, as long as there are no signs of intentional abuse placed on that child.
The spacious box is temperature-controlled and is placed in an exterior wall of a designated hospital or fire station, with a door that automatically locks when an infant is placed inside.
There is also an alarm system attached to the baby box that is triggered in a matter of seconds and alerts dispatch and medical personnel that an infant is inside. An interior door then allows those authorities to swiftly open up the box and retrieve the infant.
Back in February, the Kokomo Knights of Columbus [KofC] announced that it would pay for the initial cost of the box and its installation — roughly $15,000 — and KofC member Dick Moore reflected on that decision during Thursday’s dedication ceremony.
“I think it’s just fantastic and worth it,” Moore said, choking back tears. “Saving one baby’s life is worth the cost. ... You just never know. Someone who wants or needs to give up their child but wants to find a safe place, this is here for them.
“They’ve got options now that if they have an issue or don’t feel like they can take care of the baby, there is a location they can take the baby to and know it’s being taken care of,” he continued. “It’s just awesome. With everything that’s been going on, this is a light.”
Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Box, also spoke during Thursday’s dedication ceremony and stressed the importance of having such a device in a city like Kokomo.
“The box is very important because it is a last resort option for these moms,” Kelsey said. “If they can’t do anything else, and the next thing that they’re going to do is place their child in a dumpster or trash can, we want them to be able to come here and get anonymity as long as their child is safe. … We want these women to know there’s no judgement or no shame here. No shame, no blame and no names.”
And no cameras either.
“We won’t put cameras on these boxes because we don’t want these women to be afraid that they’ll be caught on TV,” Kelsey noted. “We want them to understand that we’ve done this for them. We appreciate them coming here and keeping their child safe.”
The Safe Haven Baby Box is working too, Kelsey said, as three infants have been safely surrendered via the baby box in the last 30 days.
Two of those infants were surrendered right here in Indiana just within the past week in both Koskiusko and Allen counties.
And after being safely surrendered, infants left in a Safe Haven Baby Box are then given an opportunity to be adopted into a forever family, Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name Ministries explained.
“That’s what this is,” she said. “It’s an adoption option. These babies go into a home right away, and they’re being held and loved and dressed and bathed and sung over, but within 30 days, they’re also with a forever family for the most part. And they [babies] are answers to prayers for a family who’s really wanted a baby. And it’s just all so beautiful.”
