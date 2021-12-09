Officials with the Kokomo Police Department are inviting residents to attend a public information session next week regarding the department's re-accreditation status.
This session — which takes place at 3 p.m. Tuesday inside the City Council Chambers of City Hall — is part of an on-site assessment to verify that the department continues to meet re-accreditation status for the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), according to a KPD media release.
CALEA standards — widely considered by law enforcement agencies as a "gold star" accreditation — has been in place at KPD for several years, and it requires law enforcement agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four different areas, the release noted.
Those areas include policy and procedure, administration, operation services and support services.
If you cannot attend Tuesday's session or wish to offer comments by phone, call 765-456-7255 or 765-456-7286 between 9-11 a.m. on the day of the public session, and those calls will be taken by a member of the CALEA Assessment Team.
Whether over the phone or in-person, comments are limited to 10 minutes, and they must address issues associated with the ability of KPD to comply with CALEA standards, the release stated.
If you would like to submit comments in writing, officials note that you can also email CALEA@calea.org and place "Kokomo PD" in the subject line, or you can mail comments to The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc. (CALEA) at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
CALEA standards can be accessed by visiting https://calea.org/node/11406.
