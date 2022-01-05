A new committee aimed at providing scholarships to girls in Kokomo Urban Outreach’s “StepUP” program is inviting anyone who wants to join and participate to an organizational meeting next week.
“Raising Her Up” — also known as RHU Associates — was formed last year and provides support to KUO girls graduating from a Kokomo-area high school and wishing to attend a trade school, two-year program or four-year college or university, according to committee member Dee Manning.
The next meeting for RHU Associates is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Main Street United Methodist Church parlor, located at 830 S. Main St.
The agenda for that meeting will be to finalize the purpose for the committee, develop an application, identify qualifications for the scholarship and get committees assigned, Manning said.
Donations to the RHU Associates scholarship fund will be handled entirely by KUO, and those wishing to donate can make checks out to Kokomo Urban Outreach with “Raise Her Up” on the memo line.
