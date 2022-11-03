DELPHI — Officials say the Delphi man facing two charges of murder in connection to the deaths of teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German will reportedly be moved to an unidentified facility for what is being called “safekeeping.”
According to a court order filed Thursday by the Carroll County Circuit Court, 50-year-old Richard Allen’s transfer is reportedly due in part to the “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” and the “substantial threat to the safety of others.”
The original request for transfer was filed Wednesday by Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.
And in its court order granting Leazenby’s request, court officials cited the “toxic and harmful insistence on public information” regarding Allen and the case in general as one of the main factors in the transfer.
The order noted that Allen reportedly showed up to his initial hearing last week in “protective gear,” per court records, not to protect the defendant from the court, but to protect him from the public.
“The public’s blood lust for information, before it exists, is extremely dangerous,” the court order read in part. “… The Carroll County Sheriff has limited resources to conduct its base operations, let alone any duties mandated by our Supreme Court. All defendants in all actions are presumed innocent. All public information will be available the second it exists.
“When the public peddles misinformation with reckless abandon, we all are not safe,” the order continued. “… These inquiries are inherently disruptive to the operations of the Court as they are wholly outside the operations of the Court.”
It’s not clear when Allen will be transferred from his current location or where his new location will be at this time.
The Indiana Supreme Court announced Thursday afternoon Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener has recused himself from the case, and the court is in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case.
Up next in the case is a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 22 inside Miami Circuit Court, which will determine whether the currently sealed probable cause affidavit and charging information filed against Allen will be made officially accessible to the public.
During a press conference earlier this week, Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland addressed what he cited as the reason for currently keeping those records sealed.
“This investigation is still very ongoing,” McLeland said at the time. “… Per court order, we cannot talk about evidence in the probable cause or share information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.