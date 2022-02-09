Do you want to learn how to maintain a greener, healthier lawn?
The Purdue Extension of Howard, Tipton, Cass, Fulton, Miami, Grant, Clinton, Carroll and Wabash counties will host a four-week Zoom course on DIY lawn care. Designed for homeowners, property renters and homeowners associations, the sessions will cover:
- Basics of Taking Care of Lawns
- Lawn Pests and Problems
- Weed Identification and Management
- Seeding Establishment and Lawn Renovation.
Courses will take place on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14, 16, 21 and 23. Each class will be live with the opportunity for Q&A, and they will also be recorded and made available for up to 60 days for every person who signs up.
Registration is $10 per person and includes supporting materials and resources for all sessions. The deadline to register is March 7. Registration is available online at https://cvent.me/VyqwAn.
More information about the program is available online at https://extension.purdue.edu/county/carroll/, or you can contact Kelsey Holt at 574-967-3538 or by email at kelseyholt@purdue.edu.
