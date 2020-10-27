Mike McCool, economic development manager for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said ever since August, there’s been a new kind of energy inside Inventrek.
That’s because on Aug. 24, students with Purdue Polytechnic arrived for the first time to start classes inside the technology park following a $55,000 renovation that converted 20,000 square feet of the building into classroom and lab space.
“We’ve got students riding skateboards in the parking lot between their breaks and hanging out,” McCool said. “It’s really great to see.”
For the last two months, students have taken more classes and programs than Purdue Polytechnic has ever offered before in Kokomo, including calculus, physics, chemistry and several humanities courses. The networking, cybersecurity and mechanical engineering technology programs have also been expanded.
The college had previously been located on the campus of Indiana University Kokomo, where the two universities had partnered together for more than 50 years.
On Monday, GKEDA officially welcomed Purdue to the Inventrek building with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Now, Purdue has its own facilities inside to offer a complete curriculum that doesn’t require students to take any classes from other colleges.
“As an IU grad, I am very thankful that Purdue is here in this building,” McCool said with a smile during the ceremony. “ … Now that we’ve got Purdue here, it’s such a complement to our facility, and everything that we do, and all the entrepreneurial growth here. It couldn’t be a better marriage.”
Work began last year to convert 14,000 square feet of space inside the facility into 14 classrooms and lab areas. Those areas are all located on the west end of the second floor of Inventrek. A new 6,000-square-foot mechanical engineering lab is also located in the facility’s basement.
Those classrooms and labs are now surrounded by 47 businesses housed at Inventrek as part of its incubator program, which provides start-up companies with the tools, resources and physical needs required to grow. Companies that start inside Inventrek usually move off campus into their own spaces.
McCool said that makes Inventrek the perfect fit for Purdue.
“It creates a positive environment from a learning standpoint, but we really do hope that it flows over into our 47 businesses in the building,” he said. “There may be some employment opportunities for students to come on board with the companies.”
Jeff Griffin, director of Purdue Polytechnic Kokomo, said local companies such as Delphi and Fiat Chrysler have always recruited new hires from Purdue Polytechnic, but now even more companies are likely to tap the program for workers.
“These students come from the community and they live here, so it’s a huge asset to these companies to have a Purdue grad who wants to stay here,” he said.
GKEDA also spent around $55,000 to renovate other sections of Inventrek to better maximize space and allow companies, housed where Purdue is now located, to stay inside the facility.
Along with the building remodel, McCool said, the alliance spent around $300,000 on a major renovation of the facility’s parking lot, which was severely cracked in places and didn’t have lined parking spaces, to better accommodate the influx of students.
The project included repaving, putting in lined parking spaces, and turning around 1.7 acres of the lot into greenspace, which will be planted with trees next year to beautify the area. Walking exits from the parking lot were also made to be handicap-accessible.
On top of that, the city renovated the block of Firmin Street that runs in front of Inventrek, including putting in speedbumps and repaving the road, to accommodate Purdue’s move into the facility.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the street project was well worth it to make the area safer and more pedestrian friendly for students, faculty and others who use Inventrek.
“This is such a valuable resource to Kokomo and Howard County, so it only makes sense that we continue to spruce it up and make it more welcoming,” he said during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “It’s something we want to continue to showcase and support.”
Purdue has signed a 5-year lease for the space at Inventrek. McCool said in a previous interview that all the money from the lease will go back into GKEDA to support its economic development initiatives and programs, or pay for other improvements on the Inventrek building.
“It will really help Inventrek stay financially healthy,” he said.
Griffin said earlier this year that 130 students are taking classes this fall. That number is up from last year’s enrollment, and Griffin anticipates the number of students will continue to grow as more people learn about program.
“Because we’re moving into the new facility, more people are finding out about us,” he said. “More people are learning Purdue is in town and that we’re going to have our own space, and people are considering us as an option.”
Purdue’s move in Kokomo is part of a statewide push by the university to relocate off all five IU campuses with which they had previously partnered to offer classes, including the IU campuses in South Bend, Richmond, Columbus and New Albany.
