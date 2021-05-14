A class of 16 Purdue Polytechnic Institute students graduated on Tuesday, marking the first graduation at the Inventrek Technology Park.
Prior to moving to the technology park, the institute had been located on the campus of Indiana University Kokomo. The in-person graduation saw more than 150 parents, family and friends in attendance.
Carmyne Fanning, who lives in Howard County, delivered the student address.
Fanning thanked staff and families on the class’s behalf, touched on the journey each student made going from high school to college and encouraged classmates to make a change in the world.
“We may not yet fully comprehend the value of all the things we have learned here, but recognize that if we do the things we are capable of, we would astound ourselves,” he said. “The world requires a new generation of scholars who will effect a positive change and go beyond the call of duty; we are that generation.”
Director Jeffrey Griffin spoke prior to Fanning’s address. He congratulated the class on their accomplishments and persevering through a pandemic.
“You overcame challenges while staying the course,” Griffin told the class. “You zoomed through the courses you loved and wanted more. You persevered and learned what you needed, pivoted when necessary, and grew along the way.”
Graduating students were from the surrounding area, including Howard, Cass, Clinton, Madison, Miami and Hamilton counties.
