Kaylyn Murray went to Kokomo Urban Outreach every day after school for homework help last year.
The time and discipline helped her graduate from Kokomo High School last spring. She also went through KUO’s UP (Unlimited Potential) program.
It’s work that didn’t go unrecognized.
Murray was presented with a $5,000 scholarship Wednesday from Raising Her UP, a committee dedicated to raising money for scholarships for women participating in the UP program.
Raising Her UP was started by Dee Manning, who was present Wednesday to present Murray her scholarship.
“I felt called by God to form this group,” she said.
Murray is the first recipient of a scholarship from the committee. She was presented the scholarship during Wednesday’s Huddle, a weekly meeting that is part of the UP program.
“This is what makes the community, community,” said Kareen Dunn, UP program director.
The other children in the program gave Murray a loud round of applause. She thanked Raising Her UP for the scholarship.
Murray will use the money to afford cosmetology school.
“You did your job,” Dunn said to Murray. “I’m really proud of you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.