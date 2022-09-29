Raising Her UP, a program dedicated to creating scholarships for young women participating in Kokomo Urban Outreach, is set to host a fall market next month at Main Street United Methodist Church.
The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 in the church’s parking lot, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Individuals interested in being a vendor can rent up to two parking spots per vehicle.
Cost is $25, and set-up begins at 8 a.m.
Vendors need to also email Raisingherup@gmail.com to receive a vendor form, and organizers are also asking for vendor checks to be addressed to “Kokomo Urban Outreach” with “Raising Her UP” on the memo line.
Forms and checks can then be mailed to Kokomo Urban Outreach, Raising Her UP, 1701 S. Locke St., Kokomo, IN 46902.
Vendors are encouraged to bring their own set-up items, such as tables, racks or free-standing canopies.
Customer parking for the market will be on Main, Union and Harrison streets, as there will only be vendor parking inside the church lot that day.
