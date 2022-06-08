Raising Her UP, a program dedicated to creating scholarships for young women participating in Kokomo Urban Outreach, is set to host a garage sale later this month at Main Street United Methodist Church.
“My Junk — Your Treasures” will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 in the church’s parking lot, 830 S. Main St.
Individuals interested in participating in the garage sale can rent up to two parking spots per vehicle between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
That cost is $25, and organizers are asking that checks be addressed to “Kokomo Urban Outreach” with “Raising Her UP” on the memo line.
Also, anyone interested in being a vendor should email Raisingherup@gmail.com to receive a vendor form.
Forms and checks can then be mailed to Kokomo Urban Outreach, Raising Her UP, 1701 S. Locke St., Kokomo, IN 46902.
Vendors are also encouraged to bring their own set-up items, and those items must be removed by 3 p.m.
Customer parking for the sale will be on Main, Union and Harrison streets, as there will only be vendor parking inside the church lot that day.
