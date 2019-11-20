TIPTON – Get ready to ride the Ram.
Ram Truck brand on Friday is opening the doors of Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s Tipton transmission assembly plant to Indiana’s farm families and local customers for an interactive opportunity to engage with the truck brand lineup.
From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Ram Truck Brand Test Track will be open, giving attendees a chance to experience the interactive adventure zone demonstrating the vehicles.
Qualified attendees can steer through the interactive course in a Ram 1500, Ram 2500 or Ram 3500 with loaded trailers to experience the towing capabilities as they navigate the pickups around a closed course.
Test-ride participants 17 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and be at least 44 inches tall.
Guests will see the trucks’ technology and capabilities firsthand as they experience parallel parking demos and trailer guidance technology exclusive to the Ram Truck brand. The latest Ram truck brand product lineup will be on display and product specialists will be on-site to answer questions. Cummins engine experts will be on-hand to discuss the 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine.
Guests will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the production and assembly of the nine-speed transmission fabricated at the Tipton facility during one of the scheduled plant tours.
Participating riders will be automatically entered in to the 2019 FCA U.S. National Giveaway for a chance to win $70,000 toward any eligible FCA US vehicle.
Food trucks will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All registered participants will receive a free Ram Truck branded fall harvest gift.
Senior FCA leadership, including Ram Agriculture Dealer program executives, will be on hand to greet visitors while lunch is served. Special announcements will be made during the event, and agricultural leaders will also speak during lunchtime, including Agribusiness Council of Indiana President Amy Cornell.
