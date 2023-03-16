Students at Taylor Elementary School logged 40,540 minutes of reading over the last two weeks.
Those minutes were wracked up during the elementary school’s Read-a-thon, an annual competition between grade levels.
The event promotes reading and writing by encouraging students to read as much as they can. The top readers in each grade level receive prizes, including Kokomo Jackrabbits tickets.
“The fourth grade gets pretty into it,” said fourth grade teacher Erin Chrzanowski.
Chrzanowski’s class has won the Read-a-thon at least once. She challenges her class to read for as long as they can.
The teacher bragged March 8 how her class went 18 minutes straight. Their high is 19 minutes and some odd seconds. It’s quite the improvement from the beginning of the year when the longest time was five minutes.
Chrzanowski lets her kids read whatever they want during these sessions. They can also sit wherever. Getting cozy is encouraged.
“They do like it,” she said. “I’m not talking. They just get to read it.”
Taylor Elementary had a number of guest readers last week, including Superintendent Chris Smith, who read “The Giving Tree,” to first graders and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, who read to kindergarteners Friday.
Taylor’s Read-a-thon lets parents and guardians sponsor their child through a website. They can submit words of encouragement and make donations.
“My kindergartners are really excited about it,” said teacher Shannon Shrader
Shrader said the Read-a-thon raised $1,585.
That money will go toward student needs. That could be school supplies, a water bottle or even shoes. Shrader said a student in her classes needed new shoes last week.
“It’s a great way to help the school, help the kids with supplies,” she said.
