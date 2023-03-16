Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Becoming windy with showers this afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.