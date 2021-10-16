Local and regional officials are seeking tens of millions in funding from a new statewide program for various economic and quality-of-life projects, including the downtown Kokomo hotel and conference center and industrial park.
The North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council (NCIRPC) recently submitted a 27-project proposal to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation that seeks $50 million in READI grants to help complete the projects, which total more than $530 million in public and private investments.
NCIRPC consists of officials from Howard, Tipton, Miami, Cass, Clinton and Fulton counties.
The 160-page proposal includes demographics of the region and details a variety of local quality-of-life, housing and talent development projects. The NCIRPC is hoping the state will help fund the projects and, in turn, free up local money so it can be spent on other things.
In total, 17 regional councils across the state submitted proposals, and each region is allowed to request up to $50 million in READI grants. The state has allocated $500 million to dole out, meaning not every region will receive the maximum $50 million allowed under the program.
What projects get READI grants and how much will be decided by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board by the end of this year.
ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES
READI is a new grant program created by the state aimed at pushing regions within Indiana to unite to create and implement strategies to bolster economic opportunities, workforce development and amenities within the region. While some regions began this year, others, such as the NCIRPC, have existed and helped fund regional projects for years.
The program launched in May with the $500 million put in the state’s two-year budget, thanks to money it received from the American Rescue Plan. Soon after that, committees were formed in each region. Throughout the past couple months, committees held multiple workshops and conducted public surveys to come up with the project list.
Here’s some of the most noteworthy Howard County-centric projects:
INDUSTRIAL PARK
Perhaps the most transformative project in economic terms is the creation of Kokomo’s first shovel-ready industrial park.
Long a focus of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, the project has been a priority for Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore’s administration, which has said in the past that negotiations with a land owner were ongoing. But details of the industrial park have been scant.
Until now.
According to the READI proposal, the city, county and Alliance are targeting more than 700 acres of land between Stellantis’ Indiana Transmission Plant and soon-to-be Kokomo Engine Plant and U.S. 31 on the city’s far north side for the future home of the industrial park.
If and when the industrial park comes to fruition, NCIRPC believes it would be transformative for the local and regional economy, attracting new employers and good-paying jobs.
Right now, though, a smaller piece of the whole pie is the focus.
The city, county and Alliance are close to purchasing 142 acres of land adjacent to Indiana 931 and just south of County Road East 300 North as “Phase 1” of the project, Moore told the Tribune earlier this week. When secure, the Alliance would own the land, and along with the city and county, work to attract tenants.
“It’s something I’ve talked about and felt is important for Kokomo and Howard County, as well as the region now,” Moore said about the industrial park. “The progress we’ve made in the last year and a half — getting close to closing on the land and securing it so we can get started on the infrastructure — is a huge win.”
According to the READI proposal, those 142 acres have the opportunity to be the home of 13 separate tenants in nearly two million square feet of space.
“The Phase 1 development will provide shovel-ready lots that will ultimately attract allied companies that support the region’s automotive industry leaders such as Stellantis by providing space for warehousing, potential suppliers, assembly and technological advancement,” the proposal reads.
Phase One’s price tag is budgeted at $11 million, with $6 million of that coming from local funds and the other $5 million through the READI grant — with the possibility of an additional $14 million in private monies — all to go toward completing the infrastructure needed to get the land ready for potential businesses to move in.
While the location next to Stellantis and the city’s other automotive companies would make the industrial park attractive to other automotive companies, Moore said the city hopes the shovel-ready sites would attract a more diverse group of companies so the city and county aren’t reliant exclusively on Stellantis, by far the county’s largest employer, for its economic health.
“As wonderful as Stellantis has been in continuing to invest in their footprint and facilities here, we now have an opportunity, with the U.S. 31 bypass being completed ... to set up this park in order to entice other suppliers and businesses,” Moore said. “To have something shovel-ready for them to set up shop would be wonderful.”
DOWNTOWN HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER
The downtown hotel and conference center project has come full circle.
The project’s original developer, Dora Hotel Company, is back, according to the READI proposal and confirmed by Moore.
The project, originally announced in the summer of 2018, has gone through three developers and delays due to that turmoil and, more recently, the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on the hospitality industry.
But local officials say things are still on for the project, now pegged as a $34 million investment, an increase from the $26 million price tag in 2018, with the NCIRPC seeking $5 million in READI dollars to buttress $8.3 million in local money and $20.8 million in private money.
The adjoining conference center has been increased from 22,000 square feet first announced in 2018 to 44,000 square feet and will, as originally planned, house the Kokomo Automotive Museum, according to the READI proposal.
“The hotel and conference center will attract visitors and guests from all across the country to stay in the North Central Region,” the proposal reads. “This addition will drive tourism to local communities through day-trip and tours as well as provide a premier hotel option for the region’s top employers, like Stellantis.”
County and city officials remain confident the downtown hotel and conference is a matter of when and not if — even with the project’s many resets.
Moore, when asked about the status of the project, said it has yet to be finalized.
“We’re still in discussions with the preferred developer,” he said. “He’s still working on the numbers and the logistics on what it would take, but we’re much more optimistic about the project beginning than we have been in the past. So we’ll cross our fingers that we may be able to turn some dirt next year.”
REGIONAL CULTURAL CENTER
When the city of Kokomo purchased the old Douglass School building in the latter half of 2019 for historical preservation, it didn’t know at the time exactly what it wanted to do with it.
When the nonprofit Embracing Hope of Howard County was gifted the property, it asked the public for ideas on what the former all-Black school should become.
In August, the Rev. William Smith Jr. of Secondary Missionary Baptist Church, who runs the nonprofit, told the Tribune the organization wanted to turn the building into a museum and cultural center.
Now, details are emerging on what, exactly, that use will entail.
The Douglass School building has plans to become a regional cultural center, according to the READI proposal, that will offer programming for the other six counties, reaching out to them through partner agencies. The READI proposal is seeking $350,000 in funds to bolster $100,000 in both local and private investments and says the building can be ready to operate in six to 12 months.
“Planned to be located in the historic Douglass School (named after human rights and abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass), the group’s mission is to create a relevant, regional resource that inspires and unites all generations by telling the full story of American history while celebrating history, knowledge, and success of minority populations within the region,” the READI proposal reads. “Initial programming will be focused on African American, Native American and Latin American populations but plans are to expand offerings over time. The group has been working directly with Ivy Tech regional campuses, Indiana University Kokomo, Kokomo Public Schools, and other partners to help develop planned programming and support activities.”
The regional cultural center would be apt for the building, which played a major role in the city’s early- to mid-20th century African American history. The school opened in 1920 as a racially segregated school; all Black students that age in Kokomo were required to enroll at Douglass School. It would later merge in the mid-1950s with the all-white Willard School before closing in 1968.
According to the proposal, the READI money would be used for capital improvements to the building, with programming and operational funding coming from rental fees of the facility, private donations and local and federal grants.
When completed, the facility will include:
- Museum exhibit space for rotating exhibits telling the story of the cultural history of the region.
- A Heritage Classroom that will allow regional students to experience a 1940s learning environment.
- A family and history research room to allow individuals within the region to research their personal history and genealogy.
- An event space and warming kitchen to support gatherings of up to 150 people.
- A small meeting breakout space.
- A cultural store.
Planned programming for the facility currently includes such things as:
- Literacy education.
- Youth reading and public speaking classes.
- Summer bridge activities to support grade-level transition support for regional K-12 schoolchildren.
- The Douglas Scholars program that will provide mentorship opportunities for regional middle school students.
- ESL classes.
- Single point of contact and clearing house for information related to other region cultural programming and support service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.