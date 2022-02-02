Winter Storm Landon packed quite a punch on Wednesday, and officials note that the storm’s impacts will be felt much of the day today as well.
In all, the storm — which is expected to taper off by day’s end — will eventually dump anywhere from 12-18 inches of snow across Howard County and areas north, according to a Wednesday afternoon update from the U.S. National Weather Service.
The Howard County area is also still under a Winter Storm Warning, set to expire at 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Before the real effects of Landon began on Wednesday, a cold rain fell across the area, changing over to sleet and freezing rain and then to all snow by early afternoon.
And it was that precipitation mixture that caused quite a disruption for street and highway departments hoping to get some salt down on the roads before the snow began.
But once the snow began, city and county snow plows were out in full force.
“We have 12 trucks out hitting the primary (high-traffic) roads right now,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said early Wednesday evening. “As the heavier snow that’s falling begins to lighten up, we’ll hit the secondary (residential) roads.”
Moore added that the city’s street department and the wastewater treatment plant partner together during winter weather events, essentially splitting staffs for 16-hour shifts so there is 24-hour snow removal.
And while the snow plows worked on Wednesday to clear the roads, Moore acknowledged that residents can help in the cause as well.
“If you have a driveway and a vehicle parked on the street, consider moving it off the street and into the driveway,” Moore said. “Also, when clearing driveways, try not to throw too much snow into the streets because it can be a hazard.”
But perhaps one of the easiest ways to help the hardworking men and women who are helping to clear the roads is by simply staying off of them, local officials said.
According to Howard County’s 911 communications coordinator Zach Rudolph, law enforcement and other first responders had been dispatched by 5 p.m. Wednesday to around 30 calls in reference to slide-offs and other crashes, and he expected that number to continue to rise with the falling temperatures throughout the overnight hours.
Early Wednesday morning, local officials moved Howard County into the “yellow” travel advisory category in preparation for Winter Storm Landon, meaning that routine travel or activities were restricted in certain areas, according to information found on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.
As of press time, the county was still under the yellow status, and local officials were unclear as to whether it would move to “orange,” which would signal more threatening travel conditions.
“If it’s not an emergency or you don’t have to be out, don’t,” Rudolph said. “That’s our recommendation from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. Let the Howard County personnel and others out there do their job. … But at the same time, if you have to be out, just be extremely cautious and take your time. Don’t rush to go anywhere. It’s better to be safe and get there than to not get there at all. Basically, just use common sense.”
