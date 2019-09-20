Registration for classes that start Oct. 28 is open at Ivy Tech Community College and the admissions offices at Kokomo and Logansport campuses are ready Mondays through Fridays to help prospective students get ready to start class.
“Ivy Tech’s expanded schedule of eight-week courses offers students more opportunities to start - or resume - their college educations,” said Kates Brommeland, admissions director for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area. “They can sign up for our October session at our Kokomo and Logansport campuses now.”
Brommeland added that many students have had great success in eight-week courses. “The format allows students to concentrate on fewer courses at a time while working to complete certificates and degrees more efficiently,” she said. “Our Express Enrollment Center staff looks forward to sharing information about the eight-week class schedule.”
The increase in eight-week course opportunities also supports Indiana’s Workforce Ready Grant program, which pays for training for qualified students in selected high-demand areas. Ivy Tech Kokomo now offers certificates and technical certificates covered by the WRG in more than 40 career fields in the areas of information technology and business services, transportation and logistics, health sciences, advanced manufacturing, and building and construction.
Students can register at the Kokomo campus, 1815 E. Morgan St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
Ivy Tech recommends that students come with a government-issued photo identification, 2017 tax information, and SAT/ACT/PSAT scores and/or high school or college transcripts.
Members of the admissions team are available to ask questions in advance. Contact Carlee Cook at ccook183@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5487 for the Kokomo Campus orJovita Flores at jflores26@ivytech.edu or 574-398-6097 for the Logansport site.
