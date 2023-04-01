First Friends Meeting
At 6 p.m. Monday at Indiana University Kokomo in Room 106A, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, IUK, Howard County Community Supervision and the Carver Community Center will present a final one-hour community forum addressing issues meaningful to our community needs.
For more information, contact 765-434-1701.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
In His Image Church
The church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will have a country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. A free-will offering will be accepted. Carry-out is available. For more information, call 765-461-1426.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
If you are looking for a church to observe Holy Week and celebrate Easter, the church will be offering the following events:
• Palm Sunday, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday
• Maundy Thursday: 6 p.m. Thursday
• Good Friday: Noon April 7
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m. April 8
• Easter Sunday: 8 and 10 a.m. April 9
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
The church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo, will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. The sale will feature clothes, home decor, furniture and a little bit of everything. Items will be sold at $5 per bag. All proceeds will go to support mission groups.
First EPC
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Kokomo Zion and First EPC churches invite all to a combined choir presentation of “The Risen Christ” featuring the songs of Keith and Kristyn Getty and Stuart Townsend. Communion will be served, remembering the night Jesus met with his disciples in the upper room. All are welcome to come and worship with them at First EPC, 2000 W. Jefferson St.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“When Faith Becomes Sight” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 11:1-45. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Church of God of the Union Assembly
The church, located at 548 E. 400 South, Kokomo, will be hosting their Second Annual Vendor/Craft Show on May 20, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission will be free to the general public. The church is seeking vendors who would like to set up at this event. The craft show will take place outside in a grassy area. Vendors will get a 10-feet-by-12-feet area for set-up. The cost will be $40 per vendor. For more information, email Lisa Hughes at lisahughes48@gmail.com or call or text 765-432-1749.
Chapel Hill Christian Church
Beginning Tuesday, and continuing on the first Tuesday of each month, the church, 600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, will be hosting an Alzheimer’s/dementia caregivers’ support group. Attendees, please enter from the east side of the building through door 11. For more information, call 765-432-6546 or 765-860-4360.
