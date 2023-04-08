Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
If you are looking for a church to observe Holy Week and celebrate Easter, the church will be offering the following events:
Easter Vigil: 7 p.m. Saturday
• Easter Sunday: 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday
Hillsdale United Methodist Church
The church, 4893 E. 100 North, will have a fish and tenderloin meal from 4:30-7 p.m. April 15. The meal is drive-through only, and includes meat, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert. Meals will cost $12, and only cash will be accepted. Proceeds go to the Hillsdale-Zion Food Pantry. For more information call 765-480-2565.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Proclamation of the Good News of the Resurrection of Jesus” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 20:1-18. There will be a SonRise service prior at 8 a.m. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Church of God of the Union Assembly
The church, located at 548 E. 400 South, Kokomo, will be hosting their Second Annual Vendor/Craft Show on May 20, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission will be free to the general public. The church is seeking vendors who would like to set up at this event. The craft show will take place outside in a grassy area. Vendors will get a 10-feet-by-12-feet area for set-up. The cost will be $40 per vendor. For more information, email Lisa Hughes at lisahughes48@gmail.com or call or text 765-432-1749.
Chapel Hill Christian Church
Continuing on the first Tuesday of each month, the church, 600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, will be hosting an Alzheimer’s/dementia caregivers’ support group. Attendees, please enter from the east side of the building through door 11. For more information, call 765-432-6546 or 765-860-4360.
