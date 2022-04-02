Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Responding to God-Given Impulses” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 12:1-8. Learn more about how to listen and to respond to the Lord.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church will host a concert for Holy Week featuring Matt Gerhard. The concert will take a musical journey through Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter.
The concert begins at 3 p.m. April 10 at the church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will host a Bible study series on the Book of Hebrews led by the Rev. Dr. Michael C. Carson. The series will kick off at 6:30 p.m. April 28 and will continue at the same time every Thursday in May in the church’s Fellowship Hall at 1801 W. Zartman Road. All are welcome to attend.
In His Image Church
In His Image, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will host a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. today. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.
A freewill offering will be accepted, and carryouts will be available. For more information, call 765-438-1871.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
Second Missionary Baptist Church will host its 2022 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service at noon Monday at the Kokomo MLK Memorial, 415 S. Apperson Way.
The church’s Good Friday service, “Homegoing Celebration of Jesus Christ” and “Lead Me to Calvary,” will begin at 7 p.m. April 15. It will be held virtually at smbchurch.com, Facebook or YouTube.
Then, the church’s Resurrection Sunday service will take place at 11 a.m. April 17. It will be held at Studebaker Park behind the Carver Community Center, at 1030 N. Purdum St., Kokomo. Following the service will be an “Eggstravaganza” with prices and games for youth 12 and under.
Second MBC is located at 818 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo. For more information, call the church office at 765-452-8214, or the Rev. Dr. William J. Smith Jr. at 765-452-8215.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, will offer Lenten Recitals this year. The final performance of the series Wednesday will feature Dalong Ding on the organ. The recitals begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes.
The church will continue to monitor COVID numbers in Howard County to determine if lunch will be offered after the concerts. The recitals are offered at no charge, and the public is invited.
Galveston First Baptist Church
Galveston First Baptist Church is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. April 16 at the Galveston Community Center, 101 S. Park Road, Galveston.
The age groups are 1-3 years old and 4-8 years old. There will also be activities and photo opportunities for the children.
For more information, contact the church office between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 574-699-6243 for more information.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), located on the corner of Sycamore and Malfalfa in Kokomo, invites all to its Easter celebration April 17. “Sonrise” worship begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by brunch from 8 to 9 a.m. and another worship service at 9:30 a.m. There will be surprise “Holy Easter Eggs” for all, with special activities for the kids. For more information, call the church office at 765-457-4491.
Six Mondays During Lent 2022: Faith and Our Community
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, in conjunction with The Carver Community Center and the Howard County Supervision Program, is offering a Lenten series from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday.
Each session offers the opportunity to dialogue with leaders in a number of disciplines. The following topics, in order, are: Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Depression and Suicide, Grief, Behavioral Health/Mental Health and Effective Grandparenting.
Presenters are, in order: Dustin Delong, Chief of Community Assistance; Shane Beal, director of recovering services, Turning Point A System of Care; Jaime Lyon, pastor, Russiaville Friends Meeting; Tashawnna Summers, founder/CEO, All Out The Blue Resource Foundation; Erik Auzins, addiction counselor, Ascension St. Vincent.
Each session will take place at The Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St. in Kokomo. All sessions are free, and refreshments will be served. All are encouraged to attend any one or all of the series topics.
