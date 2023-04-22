New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Flaming Hearts Fellowship” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Luke 24:13-35. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Chapel Hill Christian Church
Continuing on the first Tuesday of each month, the church, 600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, will be hosting an Alzheimer’s/dementia caregivers support group. Attendees, please enter from the east side of the building through door 11. For more information, call 765-432-6546 or 765-860-4360.
Church of God of the Union Assembly
The church, located at 548 E. 400 South, Kokomo, will be hosting their Second Annual Vendor/Craft Show on May 20, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission will be free to the general public. The church is seeking vendors who would like to set up at this event. The craft show will take place outside in a grassy area. Vendors will get a 10-feet-by-12-feet area for set-up. The cost will be $40 per vendor. For more information, email Lisa Hughes at lisahughes48@gmail.com or call or text 765-432-1749.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
Fairfield Christian Church
The church, 1476 E. 400 South, will be having a rummage sale on April 28 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The sale will be located inside the church, with parking in the rear of the church. The sale will feature household goods, bedding, clothing, baked goods, furniture, jewelry, toys, electronics, books and much more.
Union Baptist Church
There will be a lasagna supper on April 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the church, 8280 E. 800 North, Forest. The meal will also come with salad, garlic bread and dessert. A freewill offering will be collected. Dine-in and carry-out are both available.
Grace United Methodist Church
Applications for the Walter Mayer Ministerial Education Scholarship and the Widner/Voorhis Music Scholarship are available in the Grace United Methodist Church office beginning April 17. These scholarships are open to residents of Howard County who are studying to enter the ministry or who are studying to enter the field of music. Direct questions to the church office at 765-457-5329.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church will host a free cleaning supplies giveaway at 1 p.m. April 26 at the church, 201 E. Markland Ave. The giveaway will continue will supplies last.
