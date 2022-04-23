Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Savior Who Pursues Us” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 10:19-31.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Curtisville Christian Church
You are invited to attend the worship service at Curtisville Christian Church at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, Elwood. Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Qualities of a Good Judge.” For more information, visit curtisvillecc.com. Anyone in need of prayer may call 765-623-4400.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will host a Bible study series on the Book of Hebrews led by the Rev. Dr. Michael C. Carson. The series will kick off at 6:30 p.m. April 28 and will continue at the same time every Thursday in May in the church’s Fellowship Hall at 1801 W. Zartman Road. All are welcome to attend.
Fairfield Christian Church
Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 E. 400 South, Oakford, will host a yard sale and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29. A wide variety of household items, clothing, toys and other goods will be available.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., will host its Spring Bake and Craft Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. There will be plenty of unique treasures, household items, books, children’s toys and other assorted items sold at bargain prices. For more information, call the church office at 765-457-9357.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
In-person worship will return at 11 a.m. May 1. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Proof of vaccination, social distancing and masks will be required.
Second MBC is located at 818 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo. For more information, call the church office at 765-452-8214, or the Rev. Dr. William J. Smith Jr. at 765-452-8215.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Christ Lutheran Church
The final performance of the 2021–22 “Music at Christ” series at Christ Lutheran Church features concert theater organist and pianist Mark Herman. The concert is free to attend and begins at 7 p.m. May 6 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. A reception will follow.
Mark Herman is one of America’s busiest theatre organists, performing over 30 concerts and silent film presentations each year across the U.S. and abroad. In 2012, he was named the American Theatre Organ Society’s Organist of the Year and is the youngest person ever to receive the honor. Previously, he was overall winner of the Society’s Young Theatre Organist Competition in 2004.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
The St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will sponsor its yearly plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 in the school gym, 1229 N. Washington St. Available for sale will be a variety of flowers and plants, including some vegetable plants and some other garden-related art and décor. Those who attend are asked to use the door on the east side of the gym. All proceeds will benefit St. Patrick’s sister parish, St. Therese in Mar Franc, Haiti.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
