Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church will host a concert for Holy Week featuring Matt Gerhard. The concert will take a musical journey through Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter.
The concert begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
First EPC Kokomo
Join First Evangelical Presbyterian Church for Holy Week services in the sanctuary at 2000 W. Jefferson St. The services will also be live-streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstepckokomo.
April 10: Palm Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. with special brass ensemble.
April 14: Maundy Thursday services at 7 p.m., celebrated with Communion.
April 15: Community Good Friday Service at noon, joined by Wayman Chapel.
April 17: Easter worship celebration at 9:30 a.m. with hand bells, choir and presentation of student Bibles.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Being Faithful in Dark, Doubt-Filled Times” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Palm Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Luke 19:28-40.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Your King is Coming,” from the Gospel of John, Chapter 12. Following the worship service, there will be a short play, “Saint Kentigern’s Easter,” in the fellowship hall.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons, sermons from the past year and other spiritual resources. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
Second Missionary Baptist Church will host its Good Friday service, “Homegoing Celebration of Jesus Christ” and “Lead Me to Calvary,” at 7 p.m. Friday. It will be held virtually at smbchurch.com, Facebook or YouTube.
Then, the church’s Resurrection Sunday service will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 17. It will be held at Studebaker Park behind the Carver Community Center, at 1030 N. Purdum St., Kokomo. Following the service will be an “Eggstravaganza” with prices and games for youth 12 and under.
Second MBC is located at 818 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo. For more information, call the church office at 765-452-8214, or The Rev. Dr. William J. Smith Jr. at 765-452-8215.
Church Women United
The State Assembly of Indiana Church Women United was held Saturday, March 26, at the Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Indianapolis. Joyce Ancil and Peggy Hollingsworth represented the Greater Kokomo Church Women United. The Rev. Chiyona Bourne, a Chaplain with IU Health and the immediate past associate pastor at Kokomo’s Grace United Methodist Church, was the keynote speaker, addressing the topic of “Spirituality, Women’s Issues and Sustainability.” The afternoon speaker was Ethel Brewer-McCane of Indianapolis sharing “Voices from the Past” with dramatizations of three women from African American history.
Since its founding in 1941, Church Women United has been bringing together women from across the country and from many religious denominations to “Agree to differ, unite to serve, resolve to love.” Lenten Bible study sessions, educational community forums and an annual award for Human Rights are highlights of the local CWU year. For further information about CWU, contact local President Janelle Riggs.
Galveston First Baptist Church
Galveston First Baptist Church is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Galveston Community Center, 101 S. Park Road, Galveston.
The age groups are 1-3 years old and 4-8 years old. There will also be activities and photo opportunities for the children.
For more information, contact the church office between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 574-699-6243 for more information.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), located on the corner of Sycamore and Malfalfa in Kokomo, invites all to its Easter celebration April 17. “Sonrise” worship begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by brunch from 8 to 9 a.m. and another worship service at 9:30 a.m. There will be surprise “Holy Easter Eggs” for all, with special activities for the kids. For more information, call the church office at 765-457-4491.
First Friends Meeting of KokomoFirst Friends Meeting of Kokomo will host a Bible study series on the Book of Hebrews led by the Rev. Dr. Michael C. Carson. The series will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, and will continue at the same time every Thursday in May in the church’s Fellowship Hall at 1801 W. Zartman Road. All are welcome to attend.Fairfield Christian ChurchFairfield Christian Church, 1476 E. 400 South, Oakford, will host a yard sale and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29. A wide variety of household items, clothing, toys and other goods will be available.St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churchesAnyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.Bon Air Church of the NazareneBon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Christ The King Anglican ChurchChrist The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
