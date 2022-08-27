Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
First Friends Meeting
A rummage sale, hosted by First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at 1801 W. Zartman Road. Food items will also be for sale.
All are welcome for a Bible study on the Book of Romans at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 22. Lead by Michael Carson, pastor of First Friends Meeting of Kokomo. For more information, call 765-453-9490 or email first.friends@sbcglobal.net.
“Come and See” Revival
The congregations of the Amboy Friends Church, Bennetts Switch Community Church, Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, Loree Brethren Church, Peoria Church and Salem Christian Church will host a revival with the theme “Come and See: Reaching out Together Toward Christ.”
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, pastors from these congregations will deliver messages at the Lorree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike in Bunker Hill.
Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church
A free Health and wellness seminar will be offered at Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church, which is located at 1763 E. 100 North, Kokomo, on Sept. 29. The event, which will be held at 6:30 p.m., will feature a presentation by Dr. Tom Ousley titled “Life is a gift. Help is a choice. Choose wisely.” The event is free to the community and open to the public.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided.
The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
Dr. Logan Sparling will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. “Our Place Of Agreement” will be the title of his message, which is based on 1 Corinthians 1:18-25. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information, call Pastor Jeff Russell at (765) 455-1231.
Curtisville Christian Church
In the worship service at Curtisville Christian Church this Sunday, Aug. 28, at 10:15 a.m. at 737 N. 600 East (four miles north west of Elwood), minister James Snapp jr. will deliver the sermon, Keep My Commandments, based on John 14. All are welcome. More information and a virtual tour of the church building are at our website at curtisvillecc.com. If you are in need of prayer, or want to learn more about the church, call 765-623-4400.
