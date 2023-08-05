Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship, with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. There is also an early morning worship at 8 a.m. on the first Sunday of every month.
Every Tuesday at the church, there is a 6 p.m. night teaching.
Every Wednesday at the church, is J.A.M.S. Youth Night.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214. Transportation is available, and may be arranged by phone.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“We Have a Faith Worth Possessing” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Jude 1-3.
There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bible Baptist Church
Continuing every Thursday through Aug. 24, the church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, will be hosting the GriefShare recovery seminar and support group. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing.
For more information, call 765-455-1444.
In His Image Church
The church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will be having a country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. A freewill offering will be collected, and carryout is available.
For more information, call 765-461-1426.
Fountain of Life Worship Center
On Sunday, during the 10:30 a.m. worship celebration at the Fountain of Life Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St., Kokomo, they will be commemorating Family and Friends Sunday. The speaker will be the pastor, Bishop C.E. Glenn, who will be speaking from the theme, “It’s Not What it Looks Like.”
For more information, call 765-236-0499 or 765-513-7543.
