Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
First Christian Church
The Ear Bud-dy breakfast will return to First Christian Church at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14 following the 9:30 a.m. worship service. The church, located at 854 N. 300 West (Malfalfa and Sycamore), will offer all-you-care-to-eat pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs served with juice and coffee. A free-will donation will be accepted. All proceeds will be used to purchase ear buds and headphones for Bon Air students.
First Friends Meeting
A rummage sale, hosted by First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at 1801 W. Zartman Road. Food items will also be for sale.
All are welcome for a Bible study on the Book of Romans at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 22. Lead by Michael Carson, pastor of First Friends Meeting of Kokomo. For more information, call 765-453-9490 or email first.friends@sbcglobal.net.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
At 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, the church will celebrate the 78th birthday of their pastor, Bishop C. E. Glenn. The speaker will be Evangelist Cheryl Simmons. Everyone is invited to come and celebrate our pastor.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided.
The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
Curtisville Christian Church
All are invited to worship service at Curtisville Christian Church at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East (four miles northwest of Elwood). Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, The Way, the Truth, and The Life.
More information and a virtual tour of the church building are available at curtisvillecc.com. Anyone in need of prayer, or who wants to learn more about the church may call 765-623-4400.
First EPC
All are invited to an evening of worship, songs and stories led by singer-songwriter Jeremy Casella of Nashville, Tennessee, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at First EPC, 2000 W. Jefferson St. He will also be with us in worship earlier that day at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.