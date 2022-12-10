Main Street United Methodist Church
Come out from 5-6 p.m. Sunday to the church, located at 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, for A Night in Bethlehem, where you can explore a recreation of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth. Please bring canned goods for donation if possible.
Christ Lutheran Church
The church will once again sponsor Advent Recitals. The recitals are offered Wednesday and Dec. 21. They will begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes in length. The concerts are free to attend for all. A light lunch follows each concert, with a suggested donation of $7.
The church will hold its Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Pre-service music begins at 6:30 p.m., and will feature The Bach Trio. The Christmas Eve Festival Eucharist will feature hymns and anthems for congregation, choir and organ. In addition, the JuBELLation Ringers will ring a Christmas handbell carol. All are welcome.
First Friends Meeting
On Thursday and Dec. 22, there will be an advent series study of different books of the Gospels at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. These will also be available to watch online via Zoom. Thursday will be a study of St. Luke and Dec. 22 will be a study of St. John. All are welcome to attend.
First Friends Meeting will host an American Red Cross blood drive from noon-6 p.m. Thursday at First Friends Meeting of Kokomo in the Fellowship Hall. Make an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
If you are considering a return to church, consider joining them for the season of Advent on Sundays at 8 or 10 a.m. through Dec. 18 at the church, located at 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo. Come and offer the light, prayers and songs of Advent invoking the gifts of faith, hope, joy and peace for the sake of the world. The observance of Advent provides a holy and beautiful preparation for Christmas. The Advent theme will be “The gifts of light and love gleaned from the dark night of the soul.”
St. Andrew Episcopal Church invites you to share in the beauty and joy of the Christmas season between Dec. 24 and Jan. 5. Experience the glorious sanctuary on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. Join them for “Lessons and Carols” on Christmas Day at 10 a.m. Continue the Christmas spirit Jan. 1 at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Bring your 2023 calendar to be blessed.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Is Christ the One, Or Should We Look For Another?” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Matthew 11:2-11. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information, or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Grace United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo, will be hosting its annual Christmas Cantata on Sunday, during the 9:30 a.m. worship service. The musical “Joy Has Dawned,” arranged by Lloyd Larson, will be performed by the Grace Altar Choir and Joy Choir directed by Peggy Coppler.
The church will be hosting a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24. All are welcome to celebrate and relive the birth of Jesus Christ as their children and youth perform the Christmas story alongside traditional Christmas hymns.
Grace United Methodist Church is excited to welcome their new pastor, Matthew Swisher, and his family to Kokomo. He will deliver his first message during the Jan. 8 worship service at 9:30 a.m.
Second Missionary Baptist ChurchAll are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.ConneXion ChurchEveryone is invited to drive through an outdoor light display at The ConneXion Church, 700 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. through Dec. 27. Thousands of lights have been installed around the church for a drive-through Christmas experience as one reads the story of Jesus’ birth. On Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, the attraction will be a live nativity with live animals and actors conveying the story of Jesus’ birth from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome to enter the church lobby at the conclusion of the drive for popcorn and hot cocoa. All are invited to see the animals up close just outside the north lobby door. There is no charge for admission.Join the people of The ConneXion Church at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 for a Christmas handbell concert presented by Joyful Sound, an advanced community handbell choir based in Indianapolis. A freewill offering will be received.
For further details, call the church office at 765-453-0555.
Main Street Christian Church
On Sunday, there will be a Christmas Benefit Concert for the Turnabout Community Resource Center in Russiaville. A freewill offering will be received for this new ministry. Featured performers are the Winding Creek Friends with Bob Auth and his band. The event will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Main Street Christian Church Fellowship Hall, located at 220 W. Main St., Russiaville. Dessert and coffee will be served by Russiaville youth. Come celebrate the holiday season with your friends and neighbors.
Here’s Hope Church
Celebrate the Advent season Sunday and Dec. 18 at the church, located at 725 E. Center Road., Kokomo. Services start at 10 a.m. and doors open at 9:30 a.m. Come and celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Son of God, and joyfully look forward to His return. The Advent theme is “The Heart of Christmas,” and the blessings of hope, peace, joy and love. Free groceries are available in the food pantry ministry after each worship service for those in need.
For more information, visit MyHopeKokomo.org, or call 765-434-5841.
First Congregational Church
The Nearly New Shop, owned by First Congregational Church and operated by volunteers, is having a 50% off sale through Dec. 23. The shop, located at 115 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo, is packed with new and gently used items brought in by members of the community. The shop is open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 765-459-8121.
Kokomo Zion ChurchThis year’s Christmas at Zion program will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Join them for an afternoon of worship featuring choir, bell choir and orchestra. The program will feature Christmas favorites new and old. This year’s special guests are Jim O’Conner and Cherresa Lawson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.