Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo, continues their Advent series “The Angels Speak” with the theme for the third Sunday in Advent titled, “Give Him the name of Jesus.” The scripture for Sunday is Matthew 1:18-25 and focuses on Joseph. Services start at 10 a.m.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion Church presents Christmas at Zion at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at the church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo. Director of music Matt Gerhard will lead the Kokomo Zion Concert Choir and guest orchestral musicians in a program of Christmas favorites old and new.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “The Tragedy of Achan.”
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
Grace United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church is hosting Joyful Sound hand bell ensemble at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at the church, 219 W. Mulberry St. The concert is family-friendly and open to the public. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed to the Joyful Sound.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Faithfully Living Out God’s Calling” will be the theme for the third Sunday in Advent at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. The message is based on Luke 3:7-18.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Main Street United Methodist Church
Main Street United Methodist Church is offering “A Night in Bethlehem,” where kids and families can learn about Jesus. Families will explore the town and enjoy hands-on experiences, crafts, snacks and visits with animals and townspeople, including Mary and Joseph. The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 830 S. Main St. Register by calling the church office at 765-457-8248.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church will sponsor four Advent Lunchtime Concert series at the church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. The recitals begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes in length and are offered Wednesday and Dec. 22. There is no charge to attend the concert. A light lunch follows the concert with a suggested donation of $7. The artists include Travis Person, organ, on Wednesday, and Barbara Hobbs, piano, on Dec. 22.
