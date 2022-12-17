Curtisville Christian Church
In this Sunday’s worship service, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “The Genealogy of Jesus Christ,” based on Matthew 1:1-17. The church building will be decorated for Christmas. All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com.
If you are in need of prayer or want to learn more about the beliefs of the church, call 765-623-4400.
Christ Lutheran Church
The church will be sponsoring an Advent Recital Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. The recital will last approximately 30 minutes. The concert is free to attend for all. A light lunch follows the concert, with a suggested donation of $7.
The church will hold its Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Pre-service music begins at 6:30 p.m., and will feature The Bach Trio. The Christmas Eve Festival Eucharist will feature hymns and anthems for congregation, choir and organ. In addition, the JuBELLation Ringers will ring a Christmas handbell carol. All are welcome.
First Friends Meeting
On Thursday, there will be a study of the book of St. John at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. It will also be available to watch online via Zoom. All are welcome to attend.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
If you are considering a return to church, consider joining St. Andrew Episcopal Church for the season of Advent at 8 or 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, located at 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo. Come and offer the light, prayers and songs of Advent invoking the gifts of faith, hope, joy and peace for the sake of the world. The observance of Advent provides a holy and beautiful preparation for Christmas. The Advent theme will be “The gifts of light and love gleaned from the dark night of the soul.”
St. Andrew Episcopal Church invites you to share in the beauty and joy of the Christmas season between Dec. 24 and Jan. 5. Experience the glorious sanctuary on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. Join them for “Lessons and Carols” on Christmas Day at 10 a.m. Continue the Christmas spirit Jan. 1 at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Bring your 2023 calendar to be blessed.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Church Family Christmas Program,” which will highlight retelling the story of the birth of Christ, will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship will be having a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church.
For more information, or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Grace United Methodist Church
The church will be hosting a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24. All are welcome to celebrate and relive the birth of Jesus Christ as their children and youth perform the Christmas story alongside traditional Christmas hymns.
Grace United Methodist Church is excited to welcome their new pastor, Matthew Swisher, and his family to Kokomo. He will deliver his first message during the Jan. 8 worship service at 9:30 a.m.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
ConneXion Church
Everyone is invited to drive through an outdoor light display at The ConneXion Church, 700 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. through Dec. 27. Thousands of lights have been installed around the church for a drive-through Christmas experience as one reads the story of Jesus’ birth.
Join the people of The ConneXion Church at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a Christmas handbell concert presented by Joyful Sound, an advanced community handbell choir based in Indianapolis. A freewill offering will be received.
On Saturday, the attraction will be a live nativity with live animals and actors conveying the story of Jesus’ birth from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome to enter the church lobby at the conclusion of the drive for popcorn and hot cocoa. All are invited to see the animals up close just outside the north lobby door. There is no charge for admission.
The people of The ConneXion Church welcome all to special Christmas worship experiences over the next week. On Wednesday, at 6 p.m., a family Christmas Eve will be celebrated a couple days early to give families a chance to spend Dec. 24 together. Then, on Dec. 24, a traditional Christmas Eve will take place at 6 p.m. On Christmas morning, the congregation will celebrate in one worship service at 10 a.m. Worship services will return to the normal schedule, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, starting Jan. 1.
For more information, call the church office at 765-453-0555.
Here’s Hope Church
Celebrate the Advent season Sunday at the church, located at 725 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Service starts at 10 a.m. and doors open at 9:30 a.m. Come and celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Son of God, and joyfully look forward to His return. The Advent theme is “The Heart of Christmas,” and the blessings of hope, peace, joy and love. Free groceries are available in the food pantry ministry after the worship service for those in need.
For more information, visit MyHopeKokomo.org, or call 765-434-5841.
First Congregational Church
The Nearly New Shop, owned by First Congregational Church and operated by volunteers, is having a 50% off sale through Friday. The shop, located at 115 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo, is packed with new and gently used items brought in by members of the community. The shop is open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 765-459-8121.
Kokomo Zion Church
This year’s Christmas at Zion program will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. Join them for an afternoon of worship featuring choir, bell choir and orchestra. The program will feature Christmas favorites new and old. This year’s special guests are Jim O’Conner and Cherresa Lawson.
