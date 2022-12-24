Curtisville Christian Church
In this Sunday’s worship service, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Christ is born.” Also Saturday, weather permitting, the church building will be open for a celebration hour from 5 to 6 p.m., with Christmas carols, cookies and cocoa. All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com.
If you are in need of prayer or want to learn more about the beliefs of the church, call 765-623-4400.
Christ Lutheran Church
The church will hold its Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. Saturday. Pre-service music begins at 6:30 p.m., and will feature The Bach Trio. The Christmas Eve Festival Eucharist will feature hymns and anthems for congregation, choir and organ. In addition, the JuBELLation Ringers will ring a Christmas handbell carol. All are welcome.
Grace United Methodist Church
The church will be hosting a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. All are welcome to celebrate and relive the birth of Jesus Christ as their children and youth perform the Christmas story alongside traditional Christmas hymns.
Grace United Methodist Church is excited to welcome their new pastor, Matthew Swisher, and his family to Kokomo. He will deliver his first message during the Jan. 8 worship service at 9:30 a.m.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
Experience the glorious sanctuary at 6 p.m. Saturday during their Christmas Eve Service. Join them for “Lessons and Carols” at 10 a.m. Sunday. Continue the Christmas spirit at 8 and 10 a.m. Jan. 1. Bring your 2023 calendar to be blessed. The feast of The Epiphany will be celebrated at 8 and 10 a.m. Jan. 8, with a traditional “King Cake” during coffee hours.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Christmas Eve by Candlelight” will be the theme of Saturday’s Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It will be a celebration of the birth of Jesus.
On Sunday at 10 a.m., Faith Baptist Church will join the church for a special Christmas service. All are invited to attend. The message will be based on John 1:1-14.
There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information, or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
ConneXion Church
Everyone is invited to drive through an outdoor light display at The ConneXion Church, 700 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. through Tuesday. Thousands of lights have been installed around the church for a drive-through Christmas experience as one reads the story of Jesus’ birth.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, a traditional Christmas Eve will take place at the church. On Sunday morning, the congregation will celebrate in one worship service at 10 a.m. Worship services will return to the normal schedule, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, starting Jan. 1.
For more information, call the church office at 765-453-0555.
First EPC
Join them at the church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo, for a Candlelight Communion Service at 7 p.m. Saturday. Special music starts at 6:45. The Christmas Day service will only be online, posted their Facebook page, First EPC Kokomo, at 9:30 a.m. Join them in-person and online Jan. 1 at 9:30 a.m. as they begin a new series walking through the book of Ecclesiastes.
Church of the Good Shepherd
First United Methodist Church has changed its name to Church of the Good Shepherd. The church is located at 800 E. Broadway, in Logansport. For more information, please visit the church’s new website at goodshepherdlogan.org.
Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center
The Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St., Kokomo, will host its Youth Christmas Program at 6 p.m. Saturday. Everyone is invited to attend.
Sunday at 10:30 a.m., the church invites you to our Worship Celebration. Special music will be provided by the Paraclete PRAYZE Singers and the pastor, Bishop C. E. Glenn will preach from the thought, “There Is A Mess In Your Progress.”
At 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31, the church will host their “Watch Night Celebration.” This is a time of testimony, singing, praise and fellowship. The speaker will be Pastor Emma L. Glenn, and everyone is invited.
The church invites everyone to their New Year’s Day celebration Jan. 1. Music will be provided by the Paraclete PRAYZE Singers and the pastor, Bishop C. E. Glenn will be speaking from the thought, “I’m Starting A New Chapter In My Life.” It is also a time to remember that on this day, Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
