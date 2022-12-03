Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Curtisville Christian Church
In this Sunday’s worship service, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Noah — Part Three,” based on Genesis 8:1-22. All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com.
If you are in need of prayer or want to learn more about the beliefs of the church, call 765-623-4400.
Main Street United Methodist Church
Come out from 5-6 p.m. Dec. 11 to the church, located at 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, for A Night in Bethlehem, a magical evening where you can explore a recreation of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth. Please bring canned goods for donation if possible.
Christ Lutheran Church
The church will once again sponsor four Advent Recitals. The recitals are offered Wednesday, as well as Dec. 14 and 21. They will begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes in length. The concerts are free to attend for all. A light lunch follows each concert, with a suggested donation of $7.
The church will hold its Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Pre-service music begins at 6:30 p.m., and will feature The Bach Trio. The Christmas Eve Festival Eucharist will feature hymns and anthems for congregation, choir and organ. In addition, the JuBELLation Ringers will ring a Christmas handbell carol. All are welcome.
South Side Christian Church
The church will accept cans to help the homeless through a local agency. The Giving Tree will accept cans, coats, hats and blankets through the end of February.
On Christmas Day, the church will host a special service at 9:30 a.m. Children are especially welcome to the service, and regular worship will follow at 10 a.m.
First Friends Meeting
Continuing every Thursday through Dec. 22, there will be an advent series study of different books of the Gospels at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. These will also be available to watch online via Zoom. Thursday will be a study of St. Mark; Dec. 15 will be a study of St. Luke; and Dec. 22 will be a study of St. John. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
First Friends Meeting will host an American Red Cross blood drive from noon-6 p.m. Dec. 15 at First Friends Meeting of Kokomo in the Fellowship Hall. Make an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
If you are considering a return to church, consider joining for the season of Advent on Sundays at 8 or 10 a.m. through Dec. 18 at the church, located at 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo. Come and offer the light, prayers and songs of Advent invoking the gifts of faith, hope, joy and peace for the sake of the world. The observance of Advent provides a holy and beautiful preparation for Christmas. The Advent theme will be “The gifts of light and love gleaned from the dark night of the soul.”
Meridian Street Christian Church
The church will host Carols by Candlelight at 6:30 p.m. Sunday featuring Kerry Ellison, Sally Duke and Cami Shrock. The event will take place at the church, 205 N. Meridian St. in Greentown.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
The Rev. Eric Stovall will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
First Church of the Nazarene
There will be a Sights and Sounds of Christmas concert Saturday at the church, located at 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. The concert will feature an 80+ voice choir, orchestra and the Northwestern drumline. Please bring baby items, such as wipes, diapers, rash cream, clothes, etc. for donation to the living alternatives pregnancy resource center.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
Russiaville Friends Church
There will be a “Community Blue Christmas Service” held from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St., Russiaville. This time of worship is available for those struggling with grief, loneliness and depression, and for friends who wish to be supportive of them. Refreshments will be served following the service. All are welcome.
United in Faith Church of Galveston
The first worship service as United in Faith Church of Galveston, formerly Galveston United Methodist Church, will be Sunday. The church service will consist of a songfest of favorite hymns and Christmas Carols led by music director Carole Blair, as well as Stephen Kitts and Donna Jean Scott. All are invited to come as they share music, a brief message, Holy Communion and fellowship, followed with a cookie buffet.
ConneXion Church
Everyone is invited to drive through an outdoor light display at The ConneXion Church, 700 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. through Dec. 27. Thousands of lights have been installed around the church for a drive-through Christmas experience as one reads the story of Jesus’ birth. On Friday, as well as Dec. 10, 16 and 17, the attraction will be a live nativity with live animals and actors conveying the story of Jesus’ birth from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome to enter the church lobby at the conclusion of the drive for popcorn and hot cocoa. All are invited to see the animals up close just outside the north lobby door. There is no charge for admission. For further details, call the church office at 765-453-0555.
Main Street Christian Church
On Dec. 11, there will be a Christmas Benefit Concert for the Turnabout Community Resource Center in Russiaville. A freewill offering will be received for this new ministry. Featured performers are the Winding Creek Friends with Bob Auth and his band. The event will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Main Street Christian Church Fellowship Hall, located at 220 W. Main St., Russiaville. Dessert and coffee will be served by Russiaville youth. Come celebrate the holiday season with your friends and neighbors.
First EPC
Learn what the first Christmas in Bethlehem was like in the Journey to Bethlehem live Nativity from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at First EPC, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Take a guided walking tour through a bustling marketplace, a king’s palace, the dark hillside with shepherds and sheep, an inn with no room and the stable.
Here’s Hope Church
Celebrate the Advent season on Sunday, as well as Dec. 11 and 18 at the church, located at 725 E. Center Road., Kokomo. Services start at 10 a.m. and doors open at 9:30 a.m. Come and celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Son of God, and joyfully look forward to His return. The Advent theme is “The Heart of Christmas,” and the blessings of hope, peace, joy and love. Free groceries are available in the food pantry ministry after each worship service for those in need.
For more information, visit MyHopeKokomo.org, or call 765-434-5841.
First Congregational Church
The Nearly New Shop, owned by First Congregational Church and operated by volunteers, will be having a 50% off sale beginning Monday. The shop, located at 115 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo, is packed with new and gently used items brought in by members of the community. The shop is open from 1-4 p.m. Mondays, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 765-459-8121.
