Curtisville Christian Church
In Sunday’s worship service, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Into a New World” based on Genesis. All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com.
If you are in need of prayer, or want to learn more about the beliefs of the church, call 765-623-4400.
Grace United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church recently welcomed their new pastor Matthew Swisher and his family to Kokomo. He will deliver his first message during the Jan. 8 worship service at 9:30 a.m.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
Continue the Christmas spirit at 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Bring your 2023 calendar to be blessed. The feast of The Epiphany will be celebrated at 8 and 10 a.m. Jan. 8, with a traditional king cake during coffee hours.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
ConneXion Church
Worship services will return to the normal schedule, 9 and 10:30 a.m., starting Sunday at the church, 700 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo.
For more information, call the church office at 765-453-0555.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Faithful We Will Seek to be in 2023” will be the theme of Sunday’s service at 10 a.m. at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Matthew 25:31-46. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
First EPC
Visit the church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo, in-person and online Sunday at 9:30 a.m. as they begin a new series walking through the book of Ecclesiastes.
Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center
At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the church will host their “Watch Night Celebration.” This is a time of testimony, singing, praise and fellowship. The speaker will be Pastor Emma L. Glenn, and everyone is invited.
The church invites everyone to their New Year’s Day celebration Sunday. Music will be provided by the Paraclete PRAYZE Singers and the pastor, Bishop C. E. Glenn will be speaking from the thought, “I’m Starting A New Chapter In My Life.” It is also a time to remember that on this day, Jan. 1 in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
