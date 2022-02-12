Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star ChurchSunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“When the Kindness of God Appears” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Titus 3:1-8.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church is sponsoring a coat giveaway from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday afternoons at 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo. The giveaway will continue every Wednesday through Feb. 16. Coats, hats, gloves and other warm items are available. Enter through the Markland Avenue door (near the Little Pantry). For questions, call the church office at 765-457-9357.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “I Must Decrease.”
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
First Friends MeetingFirst Friends Meeting will be hosting a chicken or beef and noodle sale at 4 p.m. March 12 at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. The meal will be a drive-thru sale, with outside order and pickup and no indoor dining. Chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pints or quarts. The sale is a fundraiser for the Outreach Committee.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Logansport
Lafayette Stake President Benjamin Dunford, of the Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints, visited the Logansport Ward on Sunday, Jan. 16. Dunford presided over the sacrament meeting where Rich Tucker was released from the calling of bishop with a vote of thanks for his service, along with his counselors, Alan Hollister and Danny Tyler.
Dunford then presented Jack Heywood, formerly of Arizona, as the new bishop of the Logansport Ward. Heywood — along with his counselors, Tim Clark, of Peru, and Bryce Caudle, of Logansport — were sustained by the congregation.
Bishop Heywood invites all to attend the regular sacrament meeting at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Relief society and priesthood meet alternating with Sunday school at 11:10 a.m. each Sunday. The church is located at 4121 High St., Logansport. Local missionaries can be reached at 513-252-4218. Spanish translation is available.
