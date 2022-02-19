New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“When the Kindness of God Appears” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Titus 3:1-8.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion presents “Songs of Love” with Matt Gerhard at 3 p.m. Feb. 27. Extend your Valentine’s Day celebration — or make up for a missed celebration — with a program of love songs. There will be love songs old and new, sacred and secular, featuring Matt at both the piano and organ. Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church is located at 5051 E. 400 North.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church is extending its coat giveaway one more week from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo. Coats, hats, gloves and other warm items are available. Distribution will take place using the door near the Little Pantry on Markland Avenue. For questions, call the church office at 765-457-9357.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “At the Well.”
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
First Friends Meeting
An impersonation of Harriet Tubman will be presented by Doris Tudor beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday during the worship service. Doris has given her presentation at numerous churches and agencies bringing Black history to life. First Friends Meeting is a Christian Church in the Quaker tradition, located at 1801 W. Zartman Road. All are invited.
First Friends Meeting will also host a chicken or beef and noodle sale at 4 p.m. March 12. The meal will be a drive-thru sale, with outside order and pickup and no indoor dining. Chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pints or quarts. The sale is a fundraiser for the Outreach Committee.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
