Curtisville Christian Church
In Sunday’s worship service at 10:15 a.m., minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “The Threefold Cord,” continuing the sermon series on the Ten Commandments. All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com.
Anyone in need of prayer or who wants to learn more about the beliefs of the church may call 765-623-4400.
First Friends Meeting
Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday at Indiana University Kokomo in Room 106A, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, IUK, Howard County Community Supervision and the Carver Community Center will join to present six one-hour community forums addressing issues meaningful to our community needs. The events will be 6-7 p.m. Feb. 27; March 6, 13, 20 and 27; and April 3.
The first Community Forum on Monday will be “Law Enforcement: How can our community help and what can law enforcement do.” The guest presenters will be Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher and Kokomo Police Chief Douglas Stout.
For more information, contact 765 434-1701. Refreshments will be served.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Jesus Is Truly the Way, the Truth, and the Life” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Matthew 4:1-11. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Impact Life Church
Impact Life Church of Kokomo will hold installation services for new pastor David Coatie at 7 p.m. March 3 with S/B Shawn Tyson and speak Bishop Mark Tolbert.
There will also be a service at 4:30 p.m. March 5 with speaker overseer pastor Tim Harris from Indianapolis.
Both services will take place at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, will be offering Lenten Recitals this year. The recitals begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. A light luncheon follows, with a suggested donation of $7. The recitals are offered at no charge, and the public is invited.
Events this year include:
- March 1: Nara Lee, organ
- March 8: Matthew Wachtman, organ
- March 15: Valentina Huang, organ
- March 22: Shayla Van Hal, organ
